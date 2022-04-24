NHL Stats News: Wild, Oilers, Panthers, Senators, Flames, Canucks

In the latest edition of NHL Stats News, the Minnesota Wild team and players set many franchise records, the Edmonton Oilers continue to play very well at home, and absolute dominance from the Florida Panthers. Then we take a look at the young guns stepping up for the Ottawa Senators, the Calgary Flames’ top line, multiple franchise records reached by Quinn Hughes, and much more.

Wild Player & Team Set Many Franchise Records

Kirill Kaprizov is the first player in Wild franchise history to record 100 points in a season. He required the third-fewest games by a primary left winger to record 150 career points (132 GP), trailing Cy Denneny (95 GP) and Alex Ovechkin (114 GP).

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Matt Boldy has recorded the longest point streak by a rookie in franchise history (eight games), passing Marian Gaborik (seven games in 2000-01). Boldy has also recorded the second-most points in a season by a Wild rookie (37), trailing only Kaprizov (51 in 2020-21). Kevin Fiala set franchise records by recording five assists in a game and by recording four assists in a period.

The Wild set franchise records with their 50th win of the season and 107 points on the season. They tied a franchise record with points in 13 consecutive games (12-0-1), done one other time in 2017-18 (10-0-3).

Kane & Smith Help Oilers Continue Home Success

Evander Kane is one of seven players to have scored 20-plus goals in each of the past seven seasons. He recorded his fourth career hat trick. He is the 61st player in Oilers franchise history to record a hat trick. Mike Smith has recorded the fourth-longest win streak in franchise history (eight games), trailing Grant Fuhr (10 in 1985-86), Andy Moog (nine in 1982-83), and Tommy Salo (nine in 2000-01).

The Oilers have made the playoffs in three consecutive seasons, their longest stretch since five straight ending in 2000-01. They have recorded their third-longest home point streak in franchise history (13 GP), trailing a 14-game run in 1989-90 and 2003-04.

Panthers Approaching NHL Team Records

The Panthers set a franchise record with their 13th consecutive win. It is the seventh-longest win streak in NHL history and the longest since the Columbus Blue Jackets won 16 in 2016-17. They are also the 10th team to record a 13-game win streak. They are the fourth team in NHL history to have recorded win streaks of at least 12 and eight games in the same season and the first team to do so since the Boston Bruins in 1970-71.

Interim head coach Andrew Brunette won his 50th game in just 71 games. The Panthers have the seventh-most wins in a season in NHL history (57). They have the second-most multi-goal comeback wins this season (eight), trailing only the Wild (nine).

Senators’ Young Guns Stepping Up

Mark Kastelic of the Senators scored his first career goal. He is the 280th player to score a goal for the Senators in franchise history and the second player from the 2019 Draft, joining Shane Pinto. Alex Formenton has scored the fourth-most shorthanded goals in a season in franchise history (five), trailing Daniel Alfredsson (seven in 2007-08), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (seven in 2015-16), and Anton Vermette (six in 2005-06).

Alex Formenton, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Brady Tkachuk has recorded a point against all 31 other NHL teams. The Senators scored the second-fastest three goals in franchise history (1:07), behind only 0:52 on Oct. 13, 2007.

Flames’ Top Line Does It Again

It is the first time the Flames had two 40-goal scorers in a season (Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm) since 1993-94 (Gary Roberts, Theo Fleury, Robert Reichel). Tkachuk and Lindholm are the sixth set of teammates in Flames history to score 40 goals in a season.

Johnny Gaudreau has the second-most points by a Flames player in a season in their history (111), trailing only Kent Nilsson (131 in 1980-81). Gaudreau has recorded the third-most points by an American-born player in a season in NHL history, trailing Pat Lafontaine (148) and Kevin Stevens (123). His 72 assists on the season is also the third-most in a season in franchise history.

Lindholm has recorded the second-highest plus/minus by a player who has also scored 40 goals that same season since 1986-87 (plus-58), trailing only Wayne Gretzky (plus-69 in 1986-87). This entire top line has been stellar this season and continues to add to their totals.

Quinn Hughes Reaches Multiple Franchise Records for Canucks

Hughes set a franchise record by recording his 55th assist of the season. It is the most assists among defencemen in a season in Canucks history. He also tied Doug Lidster (63) for the most points in a season by a defenceman in franchise history.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Thatcher Demko is the sixth goaltender in Canucks franchise history to start 30 games on the road in a season, joining Roberto Luongo (twice), Gary Smith (twice), Dan Cloutier, Alex Auld, and Garth Snow.

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Bruins recorded their 25th 100-point season, the most among Original Six teams and six more than the closest (Detroit Red Wings & Montreal Canadiens – 19).

The Buffalo Sabres recorded their longest win streak (four games) since they won 10 in a row in 2018.

It was the third time in Carolina Hurricanes franchise history that the team came back from a multi-goal deficit in the final five minutes of a game to win. The other times occurred in 2007 and 1985.

The Canadiens have allowed five or more goals in a game 30 times this season, the fifth-most since 1993-94.

Player

Entering play April 22, 2022, it was the first time in 75 years that two players were tied in points for the NHL lead while each having five games remaining in the season.

2021-22 is the third season in the past 25 years where there have been seven 100-point scorers in a season, also occurring in 2006-07 and 2005-06. The last season to feature more was 1995-96 (12).

Sidney Crosby is the 28th player in NHL history to score 30 goals in a season 10 or more times. He is also just the second active player, joining Alex Ovechkin (16). He is the third player in franchise history to accomplish this, joining Mario Lemieux (11) and Jaromir Jagr (10).

Roman Josi is the first defenceman in the NHL to reach 90 points in a season since Ray Bourque (91 in 1993-94). He is the ninth defenceman in NHL history to reach that mark, joining Paul Coffey (seven times), Bobby Orr (six times), Bourque (four times), Denis Potvin (three times), Al McInnis (twice), Gary Suter, Brian Leetch, and Phil Housley. He has also scored the most power-play goals in a season (10) among defencemen since Shea Weber (12 in 2016-17).

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Trevor Zegras set a new franchise record with the most points in Anaheim Ducks history by a rookie (58), passing Bobby Ryan. Ryan Getzlaf recorded his 736th career assist, 49th most in NHL history.

Victor Hedman is the second defenceman in Tampa Bay Lightning franchise history to score 20 goals in a season, joining Dan Boyle (2006-07).

Zdeno Chara has the most points by an active defenceman against the Sabres (53) and sixth-most among active players.

Hurricanes’ rookie goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov won his first career start. He is the fourth goaltender in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers franchise history to win his NHL debut, joining David Ayres (2020), Justin Peters (2010), and Kay Whitmore (1989).

Steven Stamkos has recorded multiple points in five consecutive games, the third-most in franchise history trailing Vincent Lecavalier (eight GP in 2007-08) and Nikita Kucherov (seven GP in 2018-19).

David Pastrnak recorded his 500th career point. He is the third-fastest player in Boston Bruins franchise history to reach 500 points (508 GP) among players to debut with the team, trailing Bobby Orr (396 GP) and Ray Bourque (484 GP).

Cole Caufield is the ninth rookie age 21 or younger in Canadiens franchise history to record a 20-goal season and first since Saku Koivu and Valeri Bure (1995-96).

Morgan Rielly tied Ian Turnbull for the fourth-most career assists by a defenceman for the Toronto Maple Leafs (302) and tied Borje Salming for the sixth-most single-season assists in franchise history (56).

Jordan Binnington made consecutive starts for the first time since early January.

Matty Beniers is the first rookie to begin his NHL career with points in five consecutive games since Ty Smith (2021).

Anze Kopitar recorded his 700th career assist.

Brayden Point recorded his 200th career assist.

Vitek Vanecek recorded his seventh career shutout.

Boko Imama of the Arizona Coyotes scored his first career goal.

Tomas Tatar played his 700th career game.

Vladislav Gavrikov played his 200th career game.

Crosby and Josi both joined very elite company by scoring 30 goals once again and by reaching 90 points on the season respectively. With NHL scoring on the rise this season, that also means there are more 100-point scorers and goals against. Stay up to date with the latest stats and milestones from your favourite teams and players on NHL Stats News coming to you every couple of days.

Stats via NHL Public Relations, StatsCentre, Sportsnet Stats.