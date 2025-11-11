Oilers Come Back to Win 5-4 Over Blue Jackets in OT

The Edmonton Oilers closed out a short two-game homestand on Monday night (Nov. 10) when they played host to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place. This was the first meeting between the two squads this season, as they both came in playing .500 hockey and are hoping to get things going in a young season.

The Blue Jackets started this one with a record of 7-7-0. They came in on a three-game losing streak and sat in last in a very strong Metropolitan Division.

The Oilers were 6-6-4 to start this one. They also came in with intentions of snapping a three-game skid, and they held down seventh in the Pacific Division.

The Oilers took this one 5-4 in overtime. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

Sparks flew early as Trent Frederic and Mathieu Olivier dropped the gloves just over two minutes into the game and exchanged huge blows. The first period was a physical one. It would be the Blue Jackets who struck first as an Ivan Provorov shot had eyes for his third of the season. Edmonton would answer late in the frame when Jake Walman drilled a fadeaway-type shot from the point to tie things up. The game remained tied at the first intermission, with the shots in the Oilers’ favour at 7-4.

The Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate a goal scored by defenseman Ivan Provorov against the Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

The second period started fast as Columbus struck just 1:39 into the frame. Sean Monahan buried his own rebound to take the lead back for his team. The majority of the period was very quiet and Edmonton was hemmed in their end several times. The Blue Jackets struck again with a couple minutes left on a smooth tip from Boone Jenner to make it 3-1 for them at the second break. They also took the lead on the shot board at 15-12.

The final period started fast like the second, but for the Oilers this time. Connor McDavid danced around the defense and tossed a backhand far side past Jet Greaves to cut into the deficit. Shortly after that, McDavid would head to the box along with Zach Aston-Reese. On the ensuing four-on-four, Columbus restored their two-goal lead thanks to Adam Fantilli banging one home.

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid protects the puck from Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

The Oilers would then counter once more with just over six minutes left to play. It was McDavid again with a mad dash to the net and a quick move to slide one past Greaves. And then finally with 57.9 seconds to go in regulation, Walman got a generous tip and launched the Oilers all the way back in it and forced overtime. The game was tied 4-4 heading to the extra frame, with the shots at 22-18 in Edmonton’s favour.

In the overtime period it took almost no time at all. The Oilers rode the momentum and Jack Roslovic took a Walman feed all the way down the ice to seal the deal. The final score was 5-4 Edmonton, and the shots were 24-19 for them as well.

There were some outstanding performers all over the ice tonight in this crazy game. Jenner and Fantilli led the way for the Blue Jackets with two points each. As for the victorious Oilers, Walman had two goals and a helper, McDavid had a pair of goals, and Roslovic had the game-winner and an assist as well.

The Blue Jackets’ next game will be tomorrow night (Nov. 11) as they close out this five-game road trip. They will be at Climate Pledge Arena to face the Seattle Kraken, with puck drop set for 8 p.m. MDT.

The Oilers’ next game is Wednesday night (Nov. 12) when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Puck drop is slated for 5:30 p.m. MDT. This begins a seven-game road trip for Edmonton, including a visit to Columbus on Thursday evening (Nov. 13). Puck will drop at 5:30 p.m. MDT as well for that one.