Oilers Lack Stanley Cup Contending Blue Line

The Edmonton Oilers have arguably the most dynamic offensive group in the NHL. This isn’t a controversial statement, as they have what many consider to be the two best players in the league in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl up front, while also possessing several other great talents in players such as Evander Kane, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman, just to name a few.

Related: Oilers’ Connor McDavid Can & Will Score 60 Goals This Season

Heading into the 2022-23 season, it was well known this Oilers team would have few problems putting the puck in the back of the net. In fact, it is why many have them in the Stanley Cup contender category. That said, some questioned whether their blue line would be up for the task, and though the season is just two games in, those questions appear valid.

Edmonton Oilers celebrate Leon Draisaitl’s hat trick. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Aside from Darnell Nurse, this team lacks a top-end defenseman who can play in all situations. Cody Ceci was outstanding last season, but is much better suited for a second-pairing role. Behind him on the right side are Tyson Barrie and Evan Bouchard, who for all their offensive talent can at times be catastrophic in their own end. Behind Nurse on the left side is Brett Kulak, a player who was viewed primarily as a third-pairing defenseman before being acquired at last season’s trade deadline. Last up on that left side is Ryan Murray, who, while being capable of playing an everyday role on the third pairing, has struggled immensely to stay healthy through the first nine seasons of his career. Suffice to say, this is an area that needs to be upgraded in order for this team to go on the run their fanbase is craving.

Holland Needs to Make a Move

For as much credit as he is being given this offseason, a big part of the responsibility for this underwhelming blue line rests on Ken Holland’s shoulders. Certain moves he has made since joining the Oilers’ organization have put them in salary cap hell, making it a difficult task to bring in a top-four defenseman. The Nurse contract is a perfect example, as he is in the first year of a deal that pays him $9.25 million annually, when in reality he should be closer to the $7 million mark. That said, Holland played a part in the mess, and needs to find a way to overcome it.

One of those ways would be to make a trade happen, preferably sooner than later. As faith would have it, a fantastic defenseman happens to be available in Jakob Chychrun. The 24-year-old has grown tired of the Arizona Coyotes and has asked to be dealt. He has yet to play early in this season due to injury, but is back practicing with his teammates and appears to be nearing a return.

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers have been linked to Chychrun for some time now, but seem to be unwilling to part with defenseman Philip Broberg. In one sense, fans can understand why Holland would be hesitant. He selected the talented Swede with the eighth-overall pick in the 2019 Draft, and is a big believer in his game. That said, he didn’t appear to be NHL ready at this year’s training camp, and may still be a few seasons away from making a serious impact. With the Oilers core where it is right now, they can no longer afford to be patient.

Latest News & Highlights

If you aren’t overly familiar with Chychrun’s game, you can’t be blamed. He has flown under the radar for the majority of his career due to being on a struggling, small-market team. That said, his 2020-21 season in which he led all defenseman with 18 goals in just 56 games was a bit of a coming out party for him. He is very solid at both ends of the ice, and would elevate the Oilers’ blue line in a major way. On top of that, he is on a bargain contract that carries a cap hit of just $4.6 million for this season and the two following. Moving Broberg for him at this time should be a no brainer.

With that said, if the Oilers remain stubborn in dealing Broberg, there are other available options that they could seek to improve their back end. Damon Severson is entering the final year of his contract and is sure to be dealt from a once-again struggling New Jersey Devils team and would improve the Oilers’ right side. Matt Dumba is another, though the Minnesota Wild likely wouldn’t deal him if they are in the running for a playoff spot by the deadline. Another is John Klingberg of the Anaheim Ducks, though some serious salary retention would be needed on his $7 million cap hit.

Oilers Miss Keith’s Presence

Though he caught plenty of flack during his lone season with the Oilers, it is evident they miss his veteran presence on the back end right now. Again, they are only two games in, but they have already allowed seven goals against. They often appear out of sorts in their own end, particularly at the start of games.

Duncan Keith, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Having Keith in the lineup, both on ice as well as in the dressing room, would be a boost, but isn’t an option with his retirement. They need to find another defenseman who is capable of playing the top-four minutes he was able to last season, regardless of whether or not the target plays on the left or right side. For now, their offense is good enough to minimize their back end problems, but come playoffs that will change. Holland needs to find a way to add a legitimate defenseman to this group and turn them into undeniable Stanley Cup contenders.