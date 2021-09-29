Oilers News & Rumors: Benson, Perlini, Puljujarvi, Joey Moss, More

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Tyler Benson has been given a decent shot to make this Oilers roster, but Brendan Perlini has looked so good in two games that perhaps he’s got the edge when it comes to that final left-wing spot. Meanwhile, Jesse Puljujarvi gets some love from one of his new teammates, the power play got a good look on Tuesday and the Oilers honored the late Joey Moss in a fitting way this week.

Hyman Shows Puljujarvi Some Love

The Oilers are 2-0 in the preseason and seem to be firing on all cylinders. They’ve looked nearly perfect against both the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken, shutting out both teams and outscoring the opposition 10-0. While these are admittedly just preseason games, there’s a lot to like.

The usual suspects have looked good, but the top line of Connor McDavid, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Zach Hyman appeared to click well on Tuesday. Hyman was asked about playing with McDavid and while being complimentary of the team’s captain, Hyman made sure to point out that Puljujarvi was fantastic as well. He’s not wrong as Jesse was all over the ice, forechecking and playing with pace. He made an incredible no-look pass to McDavid that set up Hyman’s goal.

Needless to say, this looks like it could be a strong line for the Oilers and Hyman will certainly become a fan favorite if he continues to show love to his other teammates.

Brendan Perlini Looks Ready to Contribute

Perlini was signed this offseason when the Oilers brought him back from International play to try and make an NHL return. It was a bit of a questionable move considering so many players were available on PTOs. It looks like an astute move by GM Ken Holland.

"I was looking to come in & play my style of game."



Three goals in two pre-season outings.



Perlini's style of game is looking just fine so far.

Perlini has three goals in two games for the Oilers and has jump, a shooter’s mentality, and seems like he could be a player who plays anywhere in the lineup. He’s battling Tyler Benson for a spot on the roster and while Benson has looked good as well, it’s hard to ignore what Perlini is doing so far.

He said, “I was looking to come in and play my style of game.” If this is his style of game, the Oilers will be happy. Bob Stauffer pointed out something interesting during the game against Seattle. He noted that if Edmonton decides to double shift a center like McDavid or Leon Draisaitl on that fourth line in close games, having Perlini there as someone who can play with skilled players is a nice option.

Oilers Wanted to Test Their Power Play

Edmonton rolled their likely top-six forward unit during Tuesday’s game against the Kraken and played their top power-play quarterbacks on defense. It was a lopsided roster against the expansion team, but there was good reason head coach Dave Tippett stacked the lineup.

One, it was the first game at home in front of Oilers fans in some time. Two, he wanted to work the special teams and get the power play units out there working on their chemistry. That meant having all five guys who will run the first unit and most of the guys who will make up the second unit in the lineup.

The Oilers only went 2-for-5 on the man advantage, but it looked dangerous throughout the night. The goals they did score came quickly and resulted in tap-ins.

Oilers Honor Joey Moss

The Oilers unveiled a new addition to the locker room this week in the form of a plaque dedicated to the memory of the team’s longtime locker room attendant who died on Oct. 26 at age 57. He was known as a friend and part of the team, always ready to console players and lift their spirits. He was full of energy and passion for the Oilers and the pose of him giving a high-five is totally fitting.

New addition to the #Oilers locker room.



Joey will be ready & waiting for high fives every time the guys hit the ice.

Moss joined the team as a part-time attendant during the 1982-83 season when Wayne Gretzky brought forth the suggestion he could help around the locker room. He became a full-time employee in 1984-85 and stayed with the team until his passing.