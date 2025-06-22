One Year for Bouchard, Two Years for Marner & More NHL Rumours

In today’s NHL rumours rundown, the Edmonton Oilers and Evan Bouchard could look at a one-year deal to try to get a contract locked in for next season. Elsewhere, Mitch Marner could look to sign a short deal to try and maximise his earnings as the salary cap continues to rise. Finally, Alex Tuch and the Buffalo Sabres have not begun negotiations, but the expectation is that he will stick with them.

Possibility of a 1-Year Deal for Bouchard

As the Oilers look to find a solution to ink Bouchard to a new contract, The Athletic’s Chris Johnston speculated that the two sides could look at a one-year deal to punt the big negotiation to next summer.

On the latest episode of The Chris Johnston Show, he suggested that, whether it be via arbitration or simply agreeing on a price for a one-year deal, it could be an option.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) reacts after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

The Oilers need to figure out what their cap situation looks like with Connor McDavid eligible for an extension as of July 1, and that could have an impact on what they are able to pay Bouchard. He is a valuable asset to the team, and based on reports and his production, a deal worth north of $10 million per season will certainly be on the table.

There have been some defensive struggles in his game, but he has been the number-one defenseman on the back-to-back Stanley Cup runner-up and has certainly proven that he can elevate his game in the playoffs.

Marner Could Look for Short Deal Worth $12-13 Million Per Season

When writing about rumours regarding free agency, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun touched on the Marner situation, and suggested that there is rumours circling that Marner could look to sign a two-year deal in the $12-13 million range. (from NHL rumblings: Who was in on Toews, plus latest on Marner, McDavid, Tavares, Robertson and more, The Athletic, June 21, 2025)

Marner has been connected to the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings, and LeBrun mentions those two teams, as well as the Dallas Stars, as the top candidates.

Players taking a shorter deal is becoming more common with the salary cap increases coming. Players signing short-term deals will allow them to cash in further down the road when the salary cap is higher, and they can make more money for longer. For Marner, signing a two-year deal puts him at 30 years old, which would allow him to sign another max-term deal pretty safely, and make a high salary until he is 37 or 38 years old.

Of course, with a short deal, there is always risk, too. LeBrun mentions that injury is always a possibility, and he could be unable to “cash in” after the two years, but players are starting to take more bets on themselves, and Marner could certainly follow suit.

Tuch Likely to Stick With Sabres

Amidst the struggles the Sabres have had, including the conversations around Bowen Byram and J.J. Peterka, one of the team leaders, Tuch, is reportedly wanting to stay, and the Sabres have a mutual interest. According to David Pagnotta, extension talks have not begun for the two sides, and teams are calling on his availability, but unless a team “overpays”, “he’s likely staying and contract talks will eventually follow”.

Elliotte Friedman backed this report by stating that, as far as he is aware, Tuch is not available.

Through four seasons with the Sabres, Tuch has developed into a very good winger and is a core piece of the team. He has one year left on his deal, paying him $4.75 million per season. He is due for a significant raise, and an extension can be signed as early as July 1.

It doesn’t sound like a deal will be done immediately, and the extension likely isn’t at the top of the priority list for general manager Kevyn Adams, but it is likely a task he would like to check off his list by the end of the offseason.