Veteran UFA to Oilers, Islanders and Leafs, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs are still trying to round out their respective rosters. Could a couple of veterans be on their radar? Meanwhile, a top prospect for the Philadelphia Flyers is following in the footsteps of Gavin McKenna and going the college route to reach the NHL. Finally, is Kirill Kaprizov likely to be one of the last big names to sign an eight-year deal, and could he get more than Leon Draisaitl?

Could Oilers Eye Max Pacioretty?

With most major NHL free agents signed, veteran winger Max Pacioretty remains available — and David Staples of the Edmonton Journal believes the Oilers should take notice.

At 37, Pacioretty’s injury history and age raise concerns, but Staples argues he could still provide value in a bottom-six role similar to the one Corey Perry held last season. Despite limited action in Toronto and Washington over the past two years, Pacioretty ranked second among NHL forwards in combined even-strength hits and points per 60 minutes in the past two postseasons. The Oilers have lost several gritty forwards this offseason, and Pacioretty could fill that void if healthy.

Max Pacioretty, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Staples writes:

This doesn’t mean this veteran NHL forward will sign with the Oilers. But his skillset — think Corey Perry, only far more physical — fits with what Edmonton needs and would provide said free agrent forward, Matt Pacioretty, with a solid chance of winning his first Stanley Cup. source – ‘Big name Toronto winger makes sense to take Corey Perry’s old job on Oilers’ – David Staples – Edmonton Journal – 07-21-2025

While teams like Toronto or Detroit are reportedly more likely landing spots, a low-cost deal could make him a worthwhile gamble for Edmonton — particularly as insurance for their younger forwards.

Could the Leafs Target Anders Lee?

In an effort to land one more piece that would help fill the void left by the departing Mitch Marner, Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report suggests the Toronto Maple Leafs could target New York Islanders captain Anders Lee as a trade deadline acquisition.

While GM Brad Treliving has worked to replace Marner’s production by committee, the Leafs may still lack top-six firepower—especially on the left wing. Lee, 35, is entering the final year of his $7 million AAV deal and could become available if the Islanders fall out of contention.

A consistent scorer with size and leadership, Lee notched 29 goals and 25 assists last season and has scored 20 or more goals in nine of his 13 NHL campaigns. Toronto has over $5 million in cap space and could afford Lee’s salary if the Islanders are willing to retain a little salary.

Richardson speculates the Leafs could offer a 2026 second-round pick and a player like Max Domi in a potential deal.

Could Kirill Kapriov Get More Than Leon Draisaitl?

NHL insider Chris Johnston predicts Kirill Kaprizov will re-sign with the Minnesota Wild and could become the highest-paid player in the league, surpassing Leon Draisaitl’s $14 million-per-season deal. It will last only until Connor McDavid signs his deal, but it’s still a massive contract for the dynamic winger.

Johnston believes Minnesota is ready to offer whatever it takes to keep their star forward. Kaprizov’s new contract, likely starting in July 2026, could reach $15 million annually, making him one of the last top-tier players to sign an eight-year deal at market-leading value. While timing matters, Johnston is confident Kaprizov will stay long-term.

Flyers’ Porter Martone Headed to Michigan State

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Porter Martone, the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, is expected to commit to Michigan State University, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Martone, a 6’3″, 205-pound power winger, is coming off a 98-point season with the OHL’s Brampton Steelheads. His decision highlights a growing trend of top prospects choosing the NCAA route, thanks in part to new NIL opportunities—Martone is reportedly set to earn $550K.

