Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Devils – 1/29/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New Jersey Devils tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (23-22-6) at DEVILS (28-18-6)
7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Anthony Richard — Scott Laughton — Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim — Jamie Drysdale
Cam York — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Rodrigo Abols
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body)
Status report
The Flyers did not conduct a morning skate. … Couturier practiced Tuesday and is expected to play after missing a 4-2 win against the Devils on Monday due to an illness. … Zamula has not practiced the past three days, and the defenseman could miss his third straight game.
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Dawson Mercer — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar
Kurtis MacDermid — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Brett Pesce
Luke Hughes — Johnathan Kovacevic
Jake Allen
Isaac Poulter
Scratched: Brian Halonen
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Nico Hischier (upper body), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)
Status report
Hischier, a center, is week to week and will miss his second straight game. … Bastian will return after leaving in the second period Tuesday following a hit by Seeler.
