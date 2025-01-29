Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Devils – 1/29/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New Jersey Devils tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (23-22-6) at DEVILS (28-18-6)

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov

Anthony Richard — Scott Laughton — Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim — Jamie Drysdale

Cam York — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler — Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Rodrigo Abols

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers did not conduct a morning skate. … Couturier practiced Tuesday and is expected to play after missing a 4-2 win against the Devils on Monday due to an illness. … Zamula has not practiced the past three days, and the defenseman could miss his third straight game.

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Dawson Mercer — Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar

Kurtis MacDermid — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Brett Pesce

Luke Hughes — Johnathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Isaac Poulter

Scratched: Brian Halonen

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Nico Hischier (upper body), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)

Status report

Hischier, a center, is week to week and will miss his second straight game. … Bastian will return after leaving in the second period Tuesday following a hit by Seeler.

