Rangers Should Consider Offer Sheet to Evan Bouchard Next Offseason

The New York Rangers are expected to make a deep playoff run this season, as they came up short losing in the Eastern Conference Final last season. After winning the Presidents’ Trophy with the best regular season record, Rangers fans chalked up their season as a successful one, despite being unable to win the Stanley Cup. With free agency being a usual time for teams to go out and make a splash to improve their team, the Rangers opted not to go after any big-name free agents and kept their team as similar to last season as possible. While there were rumors that they were trying to offload Jacob Trouba and his massive contract, nothing ever came to fruition.

While most teams in the NHL have to worry about the stability of their goaltending, the Rangers don’t have that issue at all as Igor Shesterkin continues to solidify himself as an elite-level goalie every season. Where they do have an issue though, is their defensive depth on the right side of the blue line. Everyone knows good right-hand defencemen are hard to come by at the NHL level, as we’ve seen with the Edmonton Oilers’ struggles over the past several seasons, and the Rangers could benefit from an upgrade. While their depth chart isn’t bad by any means, they surely could afford to make a splash, especially if they decide to revisit trading Trouba.

One defenceman who could find himself facing an offer sheet after an elite couple of seasons with the Oilers is Evan Bouchard. While nothing has indicated the two sides don’t want to get an extension done, the Oilers will have to pay him in a big way to keep him around long-term, which could lead to negotiations dragging out. If Bouchard hits free agency as a restricted free agent (RFA) then the Rangers should consider hitting him with an offer sheet. If the Rangers ultimately move Trouba and save some money in the process, they should be willing to spend big and improve their top-four defensive core.

Bouchard Has Norris Trophy Future Ahead of Him, Rangers Should Pay

It would be silly to say Bouchard can’t make a push for a Norris Trophy throughout his career. While beating out Cale Makar, Adam Fox, and Miro Heiskanen will be a tough task every season, his offensive production last season showed signs that he might be able to find another step in his game. For the Rangers, bringing in an elite-level player like Bouchard who can put up over a point per game is something they should be willing to pay for. While a massive seven-year contract, for example, might cost a steep price to drag him away from the Oilers, the Rangers should use their extra cap space and take a run at him.

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

It’s not every day a player like Bouchard becomes available, even as an RFA. If the Rangers can’t get it done this season and find themselves back at square one next summer, going after Bouchard to send a message should be their number one goal. He is the perfect replacement for Trouba and would likely create one of, if not the best defensive lineup in the NHL.

Now, unfortunately for the Rangers, the price is going to be steep. Realistically, the Oilers may have him priced above Darnell Nurse’s $9.25 million annual salary, but they will surely try and talk him down. To bring him in, the Rangers would have to at least offer close to $10.25-10.75 million annually and give up two first-round picks, a second-round pick, and a third-round pick as compensation. However, he is worth it.

Bouchard has improved defensively every season and continues to be a fantastic asset for the Oilers. If the Rangers want to make a push for their first Stanley Cup since 1994, bringing in an elite player like Bouchard could be the answer to finally getting over the hump and winning a championship.