Rangers Need Will Borgen to Prove 2024-25 Was Not a Fluke

The New York Rangers made big changes on defense this offseason as they signed Vladislav Gavrikov to a seven-season contract and traded K’Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Scott Morrow and multiple draft picks. Last season, the team struggled defensively, but a bright spot for them was defenseman Will Borgen‘s strong play after they acquired him in a midseason trade. Despite the changes this offseason, they will be relying heavily on him again, and they need him to prove that his impressive play was not a fluke.

Borgen’s Play Last Season

After beginning his career with the Buffalo Sabres, Borgen had success with the Seattle Kraken though he spent the majority of his stint with them on their third pair. He also proved to be durable as he finished with three goals and 17 assists in 82 games in 2022-23 and three goals and 22 assists in 2023-24.

Last season, Borgen made some uncharacteristic defensive mistakes early in the season and did not produce offensively as he was held to one goal and one assist in 33 games, and he was minus-13, the worst on the team at the time. His playing time dropped from 17:05 per game in 2023-24 to 15:12 per game last season. In the midst of his struggles, he was traded to the Rangers in exchange for Kaapo Kakko.

Following the trade, Borgen played a bigger role on the Rangers as they opted to play him on their second pair alongside Miller. With New York, he was steady defensively and generally made smart, safe plays with the puck; he also played with physicality to help clear the front of the crease, did not get caught out of position often, and did a nice job on the penalty kill.

As the season went on, he looked more comfortable joining the rush and was able to chip in offensively. He scored a goal on a quick wrist shot in a 6-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 5, and he scored a shorthanded goal on another nice wrist shot in a 4-0 win over the New York Islanders on March 3. He finished with four goals, nine assists, and a plus-9 rating in 51 games with his new team and averaged 18:18 in ice time per game.

Borgen was rewarded for his strong play as general manager Chris Drury signed him to a five-season, $20.5 million extension.

Borgen’s Role This Season

The Rangers made a big commitment to Gavrikov in the offseason, signing him to a seven-season, $49 million contract. The left shooter will likely be paired with righty Adam Fox on the top defense pair. Borgen, a right hander, will likely stay on the second pair, but he will have a new partner, potentially veteran Carson Soucy or Urho Vaakanainen. He could also play with righty Braden Schneider, who did a nice job when he had to play on the left side last season.

Will Borgen, New York Rangers (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

Regardless of his partner, the Rangers need Borgen to pick up where he left off last season. Soucy, Vaakanainen, and Schneider have all spent most of their careers as third-pairing defensemen, so they need Borgen to provide steady, reliable defensive play.

Last season, the Rangers had a difficult start to the season, partially because of the poor play of their second defensive pair as Jacob Trouba struggled and Miller had key giveaways and mistakes late in close games. They need better defensive play from their second pair this season and are relying on Borgen to play well.

Borgen Will Be a Key Player This Season

After a disappointing start with the Kraken last season, Borgen became one of the Rangers’ most reliable defensemen. He has size, plays with physicality, and skates fairly well. If he continues to make smart decisions with and without the puck, he can be a key contributor on the second pair and make a difference for New York this season.