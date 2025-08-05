Revisiting Flyers’ Matvei Michkov’s Best Games From Rookie Season

It’s easy to forget now, but Matvei Michkov‘s rookie season was supposed to be in the future, not the past. Part of the reason Michkov fell to the Philadelphia Flyers at seventh overall in the 2023 NHL Draft was that he was under contract in the Kontinental Hockey League until after the 2025-26 season.

However, in a stroke of good fortune, Michkov’s deal was terminated last summer, allowing him to make his NHL debut at 19 years old last season. There were some trials: a two-game healthy scratch, in-game benchings and shouting with former head coach John Tortorella, an inadvertent collision with then-teammate Scott Laughton, and a two-month scoring dip in the heart of winter.

But the positives outweighed the negatives. Michkov led his rookie class with 26 goals and had the most prolific scoring season by a Flyers rookie since Mikael Renberg in 1993-94. Renberg ushered in the Legion of Doom line and led the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 1997. The Flyers hope that Michkov will have a similar effect, but that’s not a task for August. What can be done now is a review of Michkov’s best performances from his debut season.

October 15 @ Edmonton Oilers

Michkov showed flashes of talent in his first two NHL games, recording his first point with an assist in his second contest. However, his third game, a showdown with two of the NHL’s biggest stars, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, brought the Russian rookie to life. By the halfway mark of the first period, Michkov had scored his first two NHL goals.

Both came on the power play, although they each showed a different aspect of his game. The first was about determination and willpower in a jam attempt at the side of the net. His first push was denied, but he stuck with the play. Though it took a replay to confirm the goal, Michkov knew he had scored and celebrated as such. Though it’s his finesse and hands that make most of his highlights, this play quickly showed that Michkov had the physical toughness to score goals in the dirty areas.

However, he also proved his hands weren’t overrated. The Flyers went back to the man advantage moments later, with Michkov stationing himself on the right flank. Morgan Frost walked down the middle before dishing the puck to Michkov at the bottom of the right circle, a spot where Draisaitl frequently lights the lamp, but is too sharp an angle for most players to score. But Michkov had it in him, blistering a one-timer short-side to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead.

November 11 vs. San Jose Sharks

Following a four-game scoreless stretch and some defensive lapses, Tortorella made a move that only he could make work. Michkov joined Sean Couturier, Travis Sanheim, Joel Farabee, Morgan Frost, and more on the list of notable Flyers to spend time in the press box when Tortorella was behind the bench.

Following a two-game benching, Michkov joked that there was no better place for it to happen (the Flyers were in Florida for both games). But he was all business when he returned to the ice at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers’ power play didn’t score in either game with Michkov watching from above, but they did in his first period back, as he found Travis Konecny in the bumper spot for a blistering one-timer.

But the big moment came in the second period, when a Ryan Poehling outlet pass sprung Michkov for a breakaway. A clean snipe gave the Flyers a commanding 3-0 lead… which they blew. Michkov wasn’t responsible for that, though, as he watched each of the San Jose Sharks’ goals from the bench. But he took matters into his own hands in the shootout, scoring the winning goal in the skills contest.

Beyond the points and the flair, he also delivered a strong all-around performance. His 73.43% expected goals share was one of the highest marks on the team, as was his 0.24 expected goals against while on the ice (per Natural Stat Trick). He also showed snarl in a late-game shoving match with fellow Calder Trophy contender Macklin Celebrini. Ultimately, Michkov delivered the type of performance Tortorella was hoping for and ultimately avoided the press box the rest of the season.

November 29 @ St. Louis Blues

Every good player needs to show up in big moments. November was Michkov’s month to show it. After his shootout heroics against the Sharks, he helped the Flyers steal a win in their very next game. Outshot 37-19, the team rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the back half of the third period to force overtime, where Michkov snuck a sharp-angle shot past Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark to complete the comeback.

Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He repeated the feat just over a week later against the Chicago Blackhawks, one-timing a backdoor feed from Travis Konecny for a 4-on-3 winner. Seven days after that, Michkov completed the overtime hat trick in Philadelphia’s final game of November. He helped get the Flyers on the board with a perfect rush pass to give Owen Tippett a tap-in. He won his minutes at 5-on-5 by shot and expected goal differential, but the St. Louis Blues managed to tie the game with 20 seconds remaining.

No matter. A desperation fling by Konecny sprung Michkov. With a hustling Colton Parayko pestering from behind, Michkov made a crafty backhand move and flipped the puck top shelf. November was the Flyers’ best month of the season (.643 points percentage) and one of only two months where they had a winning record. Michkov was a huge part of that success.

February 23 vs. Edmonton Oilers

The winter chill took away some of Michkov’s electricity. He started December red-hot, tallying eight points in his first four games. That made it all the more surprising that he went ice-cold after, with just five goals and nine points in 28 games from Dec. 12 to the 4 Nations Face-Off. He did manage a two-goal performance in the penultimate game before the rest, but there was plenty to prove heading into the home stretch.

Michkov didn’t waste any time making a statement. In his first game back, he registered his second of five three-point games on the season against the high-powered Oilers. He took advantage of Edmonton’s discombobulated defense fresh off the bench and ripped in a 2-on-1 wrister just 2:07 into the game. That was followed by a pair of gorgeous primary assists, dishes so good Couturier and Tippett had no choice but to score.

It was one of three games in which Michkov tallied three primary points as a rookie, and he was second on the team in expected goals share at 84.36%. The Flyers rode that performance, coming out of the break 3-0-1 to give themselves a fighting chance of making the playoffs.

March 27 vs. Montreal Canadiens

The season unravelled from there. Following that solid run, the team collapsed into a 1-10-1 rut. They sold heavily at the deadline and parted ways with Tortorella in March after much debate about his coaching approach, specifically with their rookie forward. Was Tortorella doing the right thing by holding his ice time in the 16-minute range and picking on his mistakes, or was tough love the best way for Michkov to reach his ceiling?

We will only know the answer in time, but in his first game after the coaching change, Michkov jumped into the spotlight. It took less than two minutes for him to light the lamp against the Montreal Canadiens, burying a tic-tac-goal play with Couturier and Konecny. He returned the favor for his captain, ripping a wrist shot fresh from a change in the second period that grazed Couturier on the way in.

Couturier and Michkov combined for another goal late in the third period, although that was mostly Michkov’s work. He stripped Mike Matheson of the puck at center, then glanced at Couturier in the resulting 2-on-1, only to slip the puck five-hole to give the Flyers breathing room. With the net empty and his first hat-trick in sight, it might have been an extra special night. But that will have to wait.

MICHKOV HITS THE POST ON THE EMPTY NET FOR HIS FIRST CAREER HATTRICK AND IMMEDIATELY RUNS DOWN THE TUNNEL 😭😭#LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/sT1D6VLLSt — Flyers Clips (@Flyers_Clips) March 28, 2025

More Big Nights Ahead for Michkov

Through his first 80 games, Michkov showcased that he has what it takes to be an NHL star. There is still room for growth, and eventually, he’ll face the extra pressure of Stanley Cup Playoff hockey. But with his 21st birthday still a few months away, the sky is the limit after an eye-popping debut season.

Related: 3 Flyers Hot Takes for 2025-26

As he develops and expectations begin to rise, his responsibility will increase, especially after his entry-level contract expires following the 2026-27 season. But everything he’s shown so far reveals a player made for big performances.