4 Seattle Kraken Head Coach Candidates

At the time of writing, it’s been nearly three weeks since the Seattle Kraken gave head coach Dave Hakstol his marching orders. Notwithstanding the controversy surrounding an ESPN report about some players potentially giving general manager (GM) Ron Francis an ultimatum (fire the coach or they don’t play), the Northwest waters have remained quiet. Even a Google search for “Seattle Kraken head coach” mostly produces results dated April 29, when Hakstol was thanked for his services. Some reporters and podcasters have mentioned some candidates in recent weeks. Let’s dive in and discuss.

Dan Bylsma

Before getting to any current NHL head coaches or who have been behind the bench recently, a few words on Dan Bylsma. He seems like a prime candidate. Whether he really is or not is up for discussion, but it would be odd not to consider him. He is already linked to the Kraken organization since he’s coaching the club’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. All those alluring prospects that got some playing time with Seattle this season like Shane Wright, Ryan Winterton, and Ryker Evans? Bylsma is mentoring them right now.

He’s been excellent for the Firebirds, having led them to the 2023 Calder Cup Final and, at the time of writing, to the Western Conference Final of the 2024 postseason. He has plenty of NHL experience. What’s more, he has the ring to prove that he can win, as he coached the Pittsburgh Penguins to a championship in 2008-09. Under his leadership, Pittsburgh also reached the Eastern Conference Final in 2012-13.

His two-season stint in Buffalo (2015 through 2017) wasn’t a resounding success. Then again, no coach has brought the Sabres to the playoffs in well over a decade, and Bylsma’s two campaigns were by no means disastrous (68-73-23). Yes, other coaches who are or have recently operated in the NHL might get people more excited, but Bylsma should be seriously considered. He’s part of the Kraken’s DNA by way of the AHL.

Rod Brind’Amour

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour was mentioned long before the New York Rangers eliminated the team in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He and Francis have a history together from their days in Carolina. They were on the roster when the club reached the Final in 2002.

Brind’Amour has known relative success behind the bench in Carolina. He got the job in 2018 and since then the Hurricanes have been one the most consistent franchises in the NHL despite no championship to show for their efforts. However, unlike with the Toronto Maple Leafs where a loaded roster would often get ousted in the opening round, Carolina has been to two conference finals and the second round three times. It’s fair to argue that they’ve never gotten over the hump, but it would be equally unfair to say they’ve been utter playoff failures.

Brind’Amour’s sides are an interesting blend of good defense, good offense, and toughness. They may not be excellent at anything but they’re very good at everything. That alone is something the Kraken could benefit from, a more multifaceted approach to their success. What could prevent Brind’Amour from working for his former teammate is a new contract offered by the Hurricanes organization.

Todd McLellan

Todd McLellan was brought up in conversation on a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast. Elliotte Friedman is one of the great hockey reporters of our time and is extremely diligent in his work. If he says Seattle has been mulling over McLellan, it means they have.

McLellan is a delicate proposition. He’s obviously had some very good seasons, especially with the San Jose Sharks. From 2008-09 through 2010-11, the Sharks finished first in the Pacific Division with over 100 points every season and reached the Western Conference Final twice.

Todd McLellan, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There have been bumps in the road, however. He was with the Edmonton Oilers during the early Connor McDavid years but missed the playoffs in two of his three full campaigns. He was relieved of his duties early in his fourth season (2018-19) and then joined the Los Angeles Kings, albeit a few years after the franchise’s glory days of the early 2010s when they captured two Stanley Cups. After two playoff-less campaigns, he guided the Kings to the postseason in 2021-22 and 2022-23 where they were bounced out immediately by none other than McDavid and the Oilers. Despite a reasonable 23-15-10 record after 48 games in 2023-24, he was given his pink slip.

No one disputes if he is a good coach or not. The worry is he might be a bit like Sheldon Keefe. Give him a terrific roster and he’ll produce a solid regular season but little playoff success. He’s coached nine seasons since 2013-14 but only reached the second round once.

Jay Leach

Another name Friedman brought up on his 32 Thoughts show is Jay Leach. If that name doesn’t mean anything to readers, fear not. He’s never been a head coach in the NHL. If one is only a casual observer of the Kraken, one might not even know that he’s been an assistant to Dave Hakstol.

Leach is very much an under-the-radar candidate. Even his playing career is somewhat spotty. It featured plenty of bouncing around between NHL teams and the AHL. His reputation as a coach was largely established during his five seasons behind the bench for the Providence Bruins from 2016 to 2021. He joined the Kraken that same year when the franchise hired its original staff.

As per this article, which in fact argues Leach would be a nice fit with the New Jersey Devils, it’s perceived that much of the Kraken’s defensive success is attributed to Leach. That Hakstol and assistant Paul McFarland were shown the exit but not Leach surely means something.

Then again, it’s all fine and dandy if Leach spruced up Seattle’s defense, which is very good, but that’s not what the club lacks. It needs to score more goals. It’s unclear how Leach would assist in that regard, if at all.

The Kraken are at a crossroads in more ways than one this offseason. Not only does the NHL Entry Draft loom, but as of this writing, the team doesn’t even have a head coach who can provide input into what the team needs, who they should sign in free agency, re-sign, let go, or select at the draft. Given that other clubs like the Ottawa Senators, Sabres and Maple Leafs have already found their new coaches, Seattle has fewer options left. It’s a big decision for obvious reasons, and one should respect that GM Francis is proceeding judiciously, but make no mistake: the clock is ticking.