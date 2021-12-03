Sharks News & Rumors: Kane, Couture, Wilson

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, it appears Evander Kane will not be suiting up with the San Jose Barracuda in the American Hockey League (AHL) after all, and he could be in a lot more trouble after a video that was posted by his ex-wife Anna on Instagram late Wednesday night. In other news, Logan Couture has been a steadying presence for the Sharks, and his consistency this season has helped them get off to a better start in 2021-22 than most had imagined. Meanwhile, general manager Doug Wilson has been forced to take a medical leave from the team.

Kane’s NHL Future Remains Uncertain

Kane was ready to play for the after being forced to sit out the first 21 games of the 2021-22 season due to suspension. However, after reports have surfaced in recent months that many of his teammates didn’t want him back in the dressing room, management decided to waive him and assign him to the Barracuda.

Evander Kane, San Jose Sharks, Oct. 9, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After practicing just once with the Barracuda, however, Kane released a statement saying he would not be playing with the team and that he and his agent had a creative plan ahead of them but didn’t dive into what that was. However, that plan may have hit a roadblock as Anna posted a troublesome video yesterday, which shows Kane pointing a gun at her.

Kane’s agent has since come out and said that the video was from a professional photoshoot the two did back in 2020. While that may indeed be the case, it is yet another troubling headline involving a guy who has had plenty of those lately. He has all the skill in the world, but his off-ice antics may scare any potential trading partners for the Sharks away.

Couture’s Play Both Consistent and Underrated

Since his first full NHL season back in 2010-11, Couture has been one of, if not the most, consistent player on the Sharks roster. In 790 games, he has managed 280 goals and 597 points and is continuing to get things done at the age of 32, as in 22 games this season, he already has 20 points. His head coach Bob Boughner gave an answer that perfectly sums up Couture’s career to this point.

“Has he improved?” Boughner repeated when asked if Couture has improved his game this season. “He’s always been such a good hockey player, a smart hockey player.”

Boughner wasn’t the only one that had positive things to say, either. Andrew Cogliano, who spent years playing against Couture before signing with the Sharks this season, was also very complimentary.

“He’s a very efficient player,” Cogliano said. “I don’t think he wastes a lot of energy in terms of doing things that get him out of position. Very smart.”

When asked how he has been able to remain so consistent over the years, as well as being asked about his great start to the season, Couture didn’t care to talk about himself much, something that has seemed to keep him quite underrated over the years.

“It’s how I try and play,” Couture said. “I try and play the same game every single night.”

While he doesn’t get as much credit as he should, Couture is truly one of the better two-way players in the NHL today. In recent years, discussion surrounding his game has seemed to drop off, likely due to the Sharks’ struggles as a team. If they can continue what has been a solid start to 2021-22 for them, expect to hear Couture’s name more and more going forward.

Wilson Takes Leave of Absence

Last Friday, it was announced that Wilson was taking a temporary leave of absence from the Sharks. The exact details around this remain unclear, as the team is only saying that it is due to an undisclosed medical issue.

“The San Jose Sharks announced today that General Manager Doug Wilson will be taking a temporary medical leave from his day-to-day activities,” the Sharks released in a statement. “In the interim, Sharks assistant general manager Joe Will will be handling the team’s day-to-day operations.”

General manager Doug Wilson of the San Jose Sharks and general manager Ken Holland of the Edmonton Oilers, 2019 NHL Draft (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Wilson, 64, was just put into the Hockey Hall of Fame earlier this month, as he was finally given the recognition he deserved for his fantastic playing career. Hopefully, this turns out to be nothing serious, and he can get back to his role as the team’s general manager, a position he has held since 2003.

Up Next for the Sharks

The Sharks are right back at it tonight, just one night after their 2-1 overtime win over the New York Islanders. They will be looking to make it four straight wins as they get ready to take on the New York Rangers. They will then play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday to end their week. With a couple more wins, they can claw right back into the thick of things in the Pacific Division.