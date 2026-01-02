Sweden Announces 2026 Olympic Men’s Hockey Roster

Team Sweden has announced their roster for the 2026 Olympics in Milan. This will mark the first time NHL players will be participating in the Olympics since 2014.

With the men’s tournament starting on Feb. 11, 2026, teams were given a deadline of Dec. 31, 2025, to submit their rosters. Team Sweden will look to earn their 10th Olympic medal, and third gold medal.

Team Sweden’s Forwards

Jesper Bratt, Leo Carlsson, Joel Eriksson Ek, Filip Forsberg, Pontus Holmberg, Adrian Kempe, Gabriel Landeskog, Elias Lindholm, William Nylander, Elias Pettersson, Rickard Rakell, Lucas Raymond, Alex Wennberg, Mika Zibanejad

The three omissions from the forward group from the 4 Nations Face-Off are William Karlsson, who will be out with an injury during the Olympics, Gustav Nyquist, and Viktor Arvidsson. Taking their places are Landeskog, who wasn’t healthy during the previous tournament, Holmberg, and Wennberg.

Team Sweden celebrates after defeating Team USA during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

They are led by their stars with great offensive talents. Players like Raymond, Bratt, Forsberg, Nylander, and Kempe can be great threats on the wing, and the emergence of Carlsson likely leads to him slotting in as the top center.

Team Sweden’s Defensemen

Rasmus Andersson, Philip Broberg, Jonas Brodin, Rasmus Dahlin, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Gustav Forsling, Victor Hedman, Erik Karlsson

Broberg and Ekman-Larsson have impressed the Swedish management to earn a spot on the team. Ekman-Larsson was on the 2014 Swedish roster, which took home a silver medal. Coming off the roster will be Hampus Lindholm and Mattias Ekholm.

The Swedes have some great talents on defense, with a strong mix of high-octane offense, as well as great shut-down ability.

Team Sweden’s Goaltenders

Filip Gustavsson, Jacob Markstrom, Jesper Wallstedt

The Minnesota Wild have their goaltending duo heading to Milan, both representing Team Sweden here. They have both been fantastic goaltenders for the club, and despite Wallstedt only being 23, he has certainly earned a spot on the team with his 11-2-3 record, and .928 save percentage.

Gustavsson, who has had a bit more of a workload, has a 13-8-4 record and .912 save percentage. Both very impressive.

Jacob Markstrom has been one of the top Swedish goaltenders for many years and has represented his nation many times in his career.