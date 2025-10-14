3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 2-0 Win Over Rangers

The Edmonton Oilers kicked off a five-game road trip with a 2-0 shutout victory over the New York Rangers from Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening (Oct. 14). The Rangers are scoreless at home this season through nine periods, and the Oilers made sure it stayed that way. Trent Frederic scored the eventual game-winning goal 10:22 into the second period, and Adam Henrique tallied an empty-netter 18:52 in the final frame to seal the deal.

Related: Skinner’s 30-Save Shutout Leads Oilers to 2-0 Victory Over Rangers

This wasn’t a Picasso, but they got the job done. You know the saying, they don’t ask how, they ask how many. Edmonton looked sluggish throughout, and they didn’t bring their best effort, but their goaltender carried them to the victory. With that said, here are three takeaways from this ugly road win from the Big Apple.

Stuart Skinner Was Stellar

Stuart Skinner continued his dominance over the Rangers, improving his record to 4-1-0 against the Blue Shirts in his career, with a 1.80 goals-against average (GAA), and a .941 save percentage (SV%). He was outstanding in this one, stopping all 30 shots he faced for his eighth career shutout. The Oilers were sloppy in the defensive zone, but their netminder was there to bail them out. Sometimes you need your goaltender to steal you a game, and he did just that. Simply put, he was by far their best player and was the reason they won. He out-duelled Vezina-calibre netminder, Igor Shesterkin, at the other end.

According to Natural Stat Trick, the Rangers had 23 scoring chances at 5-on-5, including 11 high-danger chances, while the Oilers had 17 scoring chances, and only three high-danger chances. Edmonton also had 1.35 expected goals, while New York had 2.09. Skinner made some huge saves on point-blank opportunities, especially in the opening frame.

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner makes a save against the New York Rangers (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Head coach Kris Knoblauch praised his goaltender during his post-game media availability. “I thought he moved really well. There were definitely a lot of scoring chances against us, more than we would like to give up, but he played a really strong game. There were a lot of east, west lateral plays that he had to be quick, and I thought he moved really well, which allowed him to make those saves.” Consistency has been Skinner’s biggest downfall throughout his career, so hopefully, we see performances like this more often. If he can play like this consistently, the Oilers will be in an excellent position moving forward.

Jack Roslovic Made His Oilers Debut

Recently signed free-agent forward Jack Roslovic made his Oilers debut. He started on the second line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Matt Savoie, but the lines were in the blender by the second period. The Columbus, Ohio native didn’t record a shot or a hit in 13:10 of ice time, but he looked good despite not participating in a training camp. He jumped right in and looked comfortable with his new teammates.

The newest Oiler played 5:48 with Nugent-Hopkins and Savoie, but also 4:49 with Leon Draisaitl. He made some subtle, yet highly skilled plays that show why he belongs in the top six. He made a great play early in the third period, finding Nugent-Hopkins with a saucer pass on a 2-on-1, resulting in a quality scoring chance. The 28-year-old also made an underrated play, buying time for the trailer before finding him in the slot for another quality look. He brings much-needed speed to the lineup, and his quickness was noticeable in this game.

Oilers Penalty Kill Was Perfect

Despite not receiving a power-play opportunity, the Oilers went a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, and that was important in solidifying the victory. They had a massive penalty kill in the third period while protecting a one-goal lead. They gave up five shots during that New York power play, but Skinner was up to the task. The penalty kill must be better this season if they hope to have sustained success, and they are off to a solid start. They currently rank 10th at 88.9 percent through their first three games.

The Oilers are back in action on Thursday, Oct 16 when they battle the New York Islanders. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.