On this edition of the Hockey Writers Podcast, Brandon fills in for Jim who was unable to host this week. The special guest is Zeke from The Hockey Writers to chat the San Jose Sharks first-round victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

An exciting first round of the playoffs was highlighted (or low-lighted depending on your viewpoint) by the Vegas vs. San Jose series which ended in controversial fashion. A 5-minute major penalty by Cody Eakin, which many thought wasn’t a penalty, helped spur the Sharks onto four goals and eventually a win.

On This Week’s THW Podcast

Brandon and Zeke dig into the series, talk about the penalty, player safety and everything else you can imagine when it came to that call. They chat about the first round and where things will go in the second round plus hit on a few other NHL notes.

