What to Expect From New Maple Leafs Defenceman Philippe Myers

Philippe Myers, a very big right-shot defenceman, recently signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The first question for many Maple Leafs fans is: Who is he? The second question is: What might he bring to the team?

Myers, born on Jan. 25, 1997, in Moncton, New Brunswick, has had an intriguing hockey career that has taken him through various leagues and teams. At 6-foot-6 and 213 pounds, he has shown his skills and strength at different levels of professional hockey. He’s far from a star defenceman; however, he’s been decent enough in his landing spots. And, given his size and the fact that he’s a right-shot defenceman, he’s one of those coveted big guys that many teams hope shows up to play effective, physical hockey.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kampf, Cowan & Lisowsky All On the Bubble

Last season, in 2023-24, Myers scored four goals, totaled 23 points, and registered 67 penalty minutes in 61 regular-season games for the American Hockey League (AHL) Syracuse Crunch. Despite playing five games with the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he tallied six shots on goal, eight hits, and six blocked shots, Myers did not record any points. As he joins the Maple Leafs, he’s expected to attend training camp and will likely spend most, if not all, of the 2024-25 season in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies.

Early Career Junior Hockey and Transition to Professional Hockey

Myers began his junior career with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) during the 2013-14 season. Over four seasons in juniors, he steadily developed his game. His time there culminated in a breakout year in 2015-16 when he scored 17 goals and added 28 assists for 45 points in 63 games. His performance helped the Huskies win the QMJHL championship and earned him a reputation as a promising young defenceman.

Philippe Myers, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In 2017-18, Myers made his professional debut with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL. Over two seasons, he played 103 games, scoring 14 goals and 40 assists. His strong play in the AHL earned him a call-up to the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2018-19 season, where he played 21 games.

NHL Debut and Development: Flyers and the Lightning

Myers’ first full NHL season came in 2019-20 with the Flyers. He played 50 games, scoring four goals and adding 12 assists for 16 points. He also added four points in 16 playoff games. However, the following season saw a dip in his production, with Myers managing just 11 points in 44 games. In the 2021-22 season, Myers was traded to the Nashville Predators. There, he played 27 games and contributed four points. Later that season, he joined the Marlies in the AHL, adding seven points in 16 games.

Related: NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Blue Jackets, Penguins

Myers moved to the Lightning for the 2022-23 season, scoring three points in 11 NHL games. He spent most of the season with the Crunch in the AHL, posting 29 points in 52 games and two points in five playoff games. In the 2023-24 season, Myers continued to split his time between the NHL and AHL. He played five games for the Lightning and 61 games for the Crunch, adding 23 points in the regular season and three points in eight playoff games.

Myers Is With the Maple Leafs’ to Help Fill the Team’s Defensive Needs

For the Maple Leafs, Myers’ profile as a big, physical, right-shot defenceman is appealing. General manager (GM) Brad Treliving has shown a penchant for acquiring such players, and Myers fits the mould of a player with potential upside. Where he might land remains up in the air.

Myers has shown dominance in the AHL and has had glimpses of success in the NHL with the Flyers. His size and physicality make him an asset that could bolster the Maple Leafs’ defensive depth. Due to his great size and similar physicality, Myers could provide a cost-effective solution to their defensive needs.

The Bottom Line Attraction for the Maple Leafs and Myers

Myers might not have had the smoothest path in his NHL career, but his potential and unique cap situation make him a player of interest for the Maple Leafs. His physical style of play, experience, and potential for growth could help strengthen Toronto’s blue line and provide much-needed depth as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Related: Timmins’ Role on the Maple Leafs Roster Remains a Mystery

The attraction for the Maple Leafs organization is clear. Myers is a huge defenseman who is right-shot. He’s tough and carries a commanding physical presence. He’s precisely the kind of player the Maple Leafs have lacked for a long time. Now that Treliving is in his second year of reshaping the team, it’s evident he’s focused on uncovering potential diamonds in the rough, much like Simon Benoit. Last season, Benoit joined the team, worked hard, and became a regular in the lower pairings. He has exemplified the in-your-face defenceman the Maple Leafs have long coveted.

Could Myers be another one of these players? While they may not be the most expensive players, they are crucial for taking up space in front of the opponent’s net. How good Myers can be remains to be seen, but fans will find out soon.