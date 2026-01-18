2 Bruins Who Should Be on the Trade Block Before the Deadline

With the Olympic break inching closer and closer, trades are about to happen. At this point in the 2025-26 season, teams have an idea of where they are and what direction they want to go in. For the Boston Bruins, the direction is appealing, and the approach they are about to take is the right one.

Bruins’ Direction Is to Buy and Sell

The Bruins have had quite the rollercoaster ride this season. They started with a three-game winning streak, only to lose seven of their next eight. Furthermore, they went on a hot streak by winning eight of their next nine, and it’s been up and down since then. As it stands, the Bruins are fourth in the Atlantic Division and find themselves in a wild-card playoff spot.

For many who expected the Bruins to take another step back, they are a bright spot this season for many reasons. The goaltending from Jeremy Swayman has been stellar, as he has a 2.36 goals-against average, .915 save percentage, and the third-best goals saved above expected (15.6). Not to mention, the power play is a major improvement, as it has a 24.6% success rate and is fifth in the league. This roster is filled with contributors, and their approach to the trade deadline has been clear.

According to Chris Johnston (The Athletic), the Bruins are open to buying and selling. Even though they are in a position to make the playoffs, they aren’t going to push all the chips into the middle. That’s a smart decision by general manager Don Sweeney. If they are to sell pieces, the Bruins have plenty of assets they can part with this deadline.

Who the Bruins Could Sell this Deadline

The Bruins are in the mix for Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. Andersson fills a major need on the right side of the blue line. He would be the perfect top-four defenseman and a player who can play in all situations. Andersson’s two-way play would also fit well with the Bruins’ current system. Despite him being a rental, there’s reason to believe Sweeney would not do this without an extension in place. That’s where the Bruins buy, but what about selling?

Andrew Peeke is a player that provides enormous depth, especially for a playoff contender. He is a right-handed defenseman who is tied for the team lead in goals among defensemen. He isn’t known for his offense, but plays more of a shutdown role. Peeke isn’t afraid to get into the mix physically and is willing to sacrifice his body to block shots. Given that he is in the final year of his current contract, selling him off for assets makes sense for the future outlook.

Boston Bruins left-winger Viktor Arvidsson (71) scores against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden (Natalie Reid-Imagn Images)

Viktor Arvidsson is a player that could net a good return at the trade deadline. On one hand, it would be a hard pill to swallow because of the chemistry the second line has together. Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, and Arvidsson have scored the most goals combined of any forward line. It’s been phenomenal to watch and has provided the team with enormous depth. Arvidsson has become a weapon, with tenacious effort on the forecheck and showcasing his wicked shot. Like Peeke, he is in the final year of his contract, and any playoff team would love to have him as scoring depth among their forward group.

Would it be difficult to trade away key rental players heading into the deadline? Yes. However, for their future outlook, it is a necessary move that would be beneficial in the long run.

Buying and Selling Is a Good Call

The Bruins are a team that will be fighting for a playoff spot until the end of the season. With the logjam in the Eastern Conference, it’s anyone’s game. Even if the Bruins do trade away key pieces that are on expiring deals, they could still make the playoffs, and anything can happen once you get in.