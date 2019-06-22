Canadiens Pick Cole Caufield #15 Overall

With the 15th Pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, the Montreal Canadiens Have Selected Cole Caufield From the U.S. NTDP

About Cole Caufield

If we’ve learned anything in recent years, it’s that size isn’t everything in the NHL. While there is still a stigma surrounding smaller players, they’ve proven time and time again that skill knows no size restriction. Cole Caufield could be the next small player to prove this.

At 5 foot 7 and 162 pounds, it’s easy to be concerned with Caufield’s size. Still, the right-shot right winger proved last season that he can score better than just about anybody in this draft class when he recorded 72 goals and 100 points in 64 games with the U.S. NTDP.

If he were taller, he’d undoubtedly be in the discussion for a higher spot on most draft rankings. There’s a reason he was a top-10 pick this year and his speed and elite-level shot and release make him a prime candidate to break out in the NHL one day.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Caufield has proven he can put the puck in the back of the net with ease. He scored 72 goals in 64 games with the USNTDP this past season. He then put on a goal-scoring clinic at last month’s U18 World Championships playing on Jack Hughes’ right wing.

During the tournament, Caufield tied Alex Ovechkin’s record of 14 goals in a single World Championship on way to being named the competition’s MVP. Any time you are being mentioned in the same sentence with Ovechkin, you are doing something right.

Caufield was born for the right era of hockey. Even though there are still some who worry about his small size, he is playing during a time where you don’t have to be over six feet tall in order to succeed. His speed and unbelievable shot will make him dangerous at any level.

Many of the scouting concerns being expressed about Caufield heading into this draft where the same thing being said about Alex DeBrincat heading into the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. DeBrincat was doubted at every turn and all he has done is score 69 goals in his first two seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. Caufield is not only the same size as DeBrincat, but his skillset is very similar as well.

What Caufield lacks in size, he makes up with in speed, a great motor and an unreal release. He uses his feet to create open space on the ice and then finishes with his terrific slot. He might be the best pure goalscorer of the 2019 draft class.”

How This Affects the Canadiens Plans

The Montreal Canadiens may have just gotten the steal of the draft. It isn’t every day that a player who scored 72 goals finds themselves readily available with the 15th pick in the draft, but that was the case in 2019.

With the Canadiens looking for goal-scoring options, Caufield is the perfect selection for them. It may seem like Caufield’s size is a concerning factor, but that didn’t give general manager Marc Bergevin any hesitation when they went up to the podium and got their long-term goal-scoring option.

There shouldn’t have been any conceivable situation that saw him fall to pick No. 15 and the Canadiens will laugh their way to the bank with this selection.