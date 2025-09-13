3 Bruins Who Must Be Successful in 2025-26

In 2024-25, the Boston Bruins may not have finished with the team record they wanted, but they did get some contributions up and down the lineup. Some were from players they expected, namely David Pastrnak, and some were from others they didn’t expect, like defenseman Mason Lohrei.

Some teams have perennial All-Stars, like the Edmonton Oilers do with Connor McDavid or the Toronto Maple Leafs with Auston Matthews. Sometimes a team will have an All-Star caliber player, but they won’t get the recognition like McDavid or Matthews. These players are individuals like Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres or Jared McCann of the Seattle Kraken, who bring value to their teams, but are unable to carry their team by themselves.

After the Bruins’ abysmal finish, they will be looking to get back to their winning ways and make it back to the playoffs. This season, however, it’s going to take a village, not just an individual effort, to make the playoffs. These are the three players who must be successful in the 2025-26 season for Boston.

3. Jeremy Swayman – Goaltender

On any team, of course, the goaltender is a position that must be successful, but after the Bruins went out and signed Jeremy Swayman to an eight-year contract before last season, it’s especially prudent for the fifth-year goalie to prove his mettle in the 2025-26 season.

In the 2024-25 season, the University of Maine product started in 58 of 82 games, finishing with a record of 22-29-7. Swayman also had a career-worst goals-against average (GAA) of 3.11 and a career-low save percentage of .892. To be fair, he did face more shots than he had in his NHL career and tied a career-high in shutouts with four, but it’s safe to say he did not live up to the $8.25 million that Boston was paying him.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Bruins will be looking for a better season from him, especially if young up-and-coming netminder Michael DiPietro makes the team. If DiPietro makes the team and plays well as a backup, Boston may start looking for trade partners that would be willing to take on at least some of Swayman’s contract.

2. Elias Lindholm – Forward

When the Bruins first signed Elias Lindholm to a giant contract at the beginning of 2024 free agency, everyone was excited. They had finally gotten their first-line center. Then came the results.

Lindholm was a durable player for Boston in his first season, playing in all 82 games, but the numbers weren’t much better than his final full season with the Calgary Flames and his final season combined between the Flames and the Vancouver Canucks. He scored just 17 goals and dished out 30 assists. Good numbers, but definitely not top-forward numbers.

Now, that’s not to say his season was all bad; it’s just that in order for the Bruins to be successful this season, Lindholm will need to put together more consistent numbers.

Throughout the season, he put together some stretches where he would have points in two, three, and sometimes even four games in a row. On the flip side, however, he also went through stretches of the same number of games where he didn’t record anything on the scoresheet, whether that was points or even a positive plus/minus.

1. Morgan Geekie – Forward

Now, I know what you’re thinking: why is this guy here? He set career-high numbers. Well, yes, it’s true, but he is on the list because, while Pastrnak is the definition of a goal-scorer, he can’t carry the load by himself. Morgan Geekie will need to be by his side again this season.

In a season that saw Geekie play in more games than he ever has (77), and score more goals and tack on more assists (33 and 24, respectively), Geekie will need to be an integral part of the offense in the 2025-26 season if Boston wants to put the 2024-25 season in the rear-view mirror.

After signing a six-year extension in the offseason, he will definitely be a fixture of the Bruins’ offense for years to come. Geekie should have the motivation to build on it going into this season.

For Boston to Be Successful, It Will Take a Village

No one in the organization is happy with how Boston finished last season. Perhaps the Bruins were too top-heavy, perhaps they didn’t have the depth they needed, or perhaps injuries just got the best of them.

Regardless of the reasoning, Boston knows that it can’t just be one player picking up the slack this season in order for them to be successful. It will take cohesion, and all parts working together towards the common goal – making the playoffs and being able to make it out of the first, if not the second, round.