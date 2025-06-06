3 Canadiens’ 3rd Round Targets in the 2025 NHL Draft

As the 2025 NHL Entry Draft approaches, the Montreal Canadiens find themselves in a solid position to add depth to their already growing prospect pool. At the time of writing, the Canadiens hold three picks in the third round, giving them valuable flexibility. These picks could be used as trade chips, either to move up in the draft or help acquire an NHL-ready player, but if general manager Kent Hughes decides to keep them, there’s a real opportunity to uncover some under-the-radar gems. Here are three prospects the Canadiens should seriously consider targeting in the third round.

Kristian Epperson

One name that stands out is Kristian Epperson, a 19-year-old left winger who took a major step forward this season with the Saginaw Spirit in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). After a couple of years spent in the U.S. National Team Development Program, Epperson exploded offensively with 27 goals and 53 assists for 80 points in 58 games in his first OHL campaign. He played a large portion of the season alongside Michael Misa, one of the top prospects this year, which helped boost his totals, but Epperson more than pulled his weight on that line.

Epperson doesn’t shy away from traffic and frequently plants himself in front of the net, making life difficult for opposing goalies. He also thrives in the corners and along the boards, doing the kind of dirty work that coaches love and teammates benefit from.

The biggest knock on Epperson is his skating. He is not an explosive skater and lacks agility on his skates. While he improved in that area, there is still work to do. Despite those limitations, he managed to produce consistently in a competitive league, which speaks to his hockey IQ and ability to read the game.

Epperson is currently ranked 45th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, which could see him go in the late second or early third round. If he’s still available when the Habs are on the clock in the third round, he would be a strong option, especially for a team still looking to add grit and complementary scoring on the wing.

Filip Ekberg

Sometimes it only takes one tournament to completely shift a prospect’s narrative. Filip Ekberg, an 18-year-old Swedish forward, is a prime example of that. After a decent rookie season in North America with the Ottawa 67’s, where he recorded 45 points in 53 games, Ekberg put on a show at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Filip Ekberg, Ottawa 67’s (Robert Lefebvre /OHL Images)

In seven games, Ekberg tallied 10 goals and 18 points, earning tournament MVP honours and leading Sweden to a silver medal. Ekberg is a skilled puckhandler with strong vision and a good shot. He thrives in tight spaces and has the offensive instincts to create chances out of broken plays.

Despite his impressive U18 performance, Ekberg’s draft stock may still land him in the third round due to concerns over his size and average regular season. Standing 5-foot-10 and weighing just 168 pounds, he doesn’t bring much physicality and can be pushed off the puck. Still, skill often trumps size, especially in today’s NHL, and Ekberg has enough of it to warrant a long look.

His 178th ranking among North American skaters is likely outdated following the U18s, but he could still slide into the third round given his mid-season inconsistency and physical limitations. For the Canadiens, this could be a classic low-risk, high-upside swing. If they want to bet on offensive upside with a pick in Round 3, Ekberg is as good a gamble as any.

Peyton Kettles

The Canadiens’ prospect pool is steadily improving, but one area that remains relatively thin is big, right-handed defencemen. That’s where Peyton Kettles enters the conversation. At 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, Kettles brings a rare combination of size and physical attributes that NHL teams covet, even if the rest of his game is still a work in progress.

Kettles played this past season with the Swift Current Broncos in the Western Hockey League (WHL), posting just five goals and 14 points in 53 games. Those numbers don’t jump off the page, but production isn’t why you draft Kettles. What he offers is a moldable frame, a heavy stick, and a willingness to engage physically. He’s not afraid to step up with big hits or protect the front of the net, which already makes him valuable in defensive-zone situations.

That said, there’s no denying the fact that Kettles is a long-term project. His skating is raw, and his gap control still needs refinement. But the upside is hard to ignore. He won’t turn 18 until September, making him one of the younger players in the draft class. With proper development, patience, a few more years in the WHL and some time with the Laval Rocket, he could evolve into a solid third-pairing shutdown option who plays with an edge.

The Canadiens have the luxury of being patient with a player like Kettles. Their depth on defence at the American Hockey League (AHL) level allows them to take a flier on a raw talent without rushing his timeline. If they’re looking to swing for a physical, right-handed defender who could turn into something special with proper coaching, Kettles is a smart target.

Whether Hughes decides to keep all three picks or shuffle the deck with trades, this range of the draft could quietly become one of the most important moments of Montreal’s summer. The third round doesn’t often grab headlines, but it might just be where the Habs find their next sleeper star.

