3 Takeaways From Devils’ Crushing 4-3 Loss to Jets

On Sunday afternoon, the New Jersey Devils continued their four-game road trip at Canada Life Center against the Winnipeg Jets. The Devils were hungry to snap their losing streak and redeem themselves after dropping three straight contests within the Metropolitan Division. This marked the first of two matchups between the two clubs this season. Despite the Devils’ best efforts, the game ended in a 4-3 victory for the Jets.

Quick Responses Almost Saved the Day

From the moment the puck dropped to start the first period, the Devils looked different. Yes, they still struggled with turnovers, but there was an immediate improvement in their on-ice chemistry. Their passes were more fluid, zone entries looked cleaner, and the team appeared to be holding their own, for the most part.

After 20 minutes, not only were they able to match the Jets with eight shots on goal, but they also managed to tie the game with less than a minute remaining in the opening period. Once a bouncing puck made its way past Jake Allen, the Devils’ response was almost instantaneous. Nico Hischier picked up a rebound in front of the net 37 seconds later, tying the game at one.

Their ability to net one in the first gave the Devils a fighting chance. Instead of trailing in a deficit for the next 40 minutes, the momentum shifted in their favor. Cody Glass was able to earn a 2-1 lead, and even though the Jets were quick to respond, they continued to charge the net. Jonas Siegenthaler even got in on the action, firing the puck into an open net, but it was overturned for goaltender interference. Nonetheless, it bolstered the Devils’ confidence, paving the way for a valiant effort across all three periods.

Luke Hughes Redemption Arc

No one deserved a redemption game quite like defenseman Luke Hughes. After accidentally scoring two goals into his own net against the Carolina Hurricanes, fans at Prudential Center booed Hughes every time he touched the puck for the remainder of the game.

New Jersey Devils players celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in a shoot out (Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images)

Afterward, he was visibly disheartened, but the team rallied around him during their post-game interviews. In particular, the Devils’ captain showed support for Hughes. “Mistakes happen. He’s obviously not happy about his game, but there’s more to come…We’re here to support him, and that’s what good teams do,” stated Hischier.

Hughes went on to have a two-point game against the Jets, which was a fitting performance for his 200th career NHL game. He led all Devils’ defensemen in ice time, with back-to-back assists on Hischier’s game-tying goal, as well as Glass’s first goal. Regardless of the game’s outcome, Hughes was in desperate need of a bounce-back performance. As the season progresses, he must regain his confidence as an elite two-way defenseman, as a crucial part of the Devils’ blue line.

A Step in the Right Direction

A crushing defeat was the last thing the Devils needed, but there were still a few bright points throughout their performance. For one, the team scored more than three goals — a feat they have not been able to pull off since the start of 2026. Hopefully, this contest was the key to unraveling their recent goalscoring woes.

In terms of scoring opportunities, the Devils delivered. They outshot their opponent 27-22, recording 61 shot attempts compared to the Jets’ 52. Likewise, two of three goals came from a depth scorer, which was another promising component of their game.

But perhaps the best outcome of the contest was the return of Johnathan Kovacevic. This marked his first game since the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he suffered a knee injury in Game 3 that required surgery. When asked about his return to the lineup, he expressed nothing but gratitude at being able to play again. “It’s obviously so great to finish the game, be healthy, be in one piece,” said Kovacevic.

After a solid effort, it’s time for the Devils to get back on track. With their roster one step closer to reaching full health, their situation is becoming increasingly more dire. Now 22-21-2, only a three-point margin separates them from the bottom of the Metropolitan. Can they turn things around before it’s too late?

Looking Ahead

The Devils will be back in action again tomorrow night, closing out their road trip against the Minnesota Wild.

The series against Winnipeg will conclude with a final matchup on Jan. 27 at the Prudential Center.