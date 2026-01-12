Blue Jackets Beat Mammoth in Overtime to Close Out Road Trip

To close out the weekend, the Utah Mammoth hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Delta Center on Sunday night.

The Blue Jackets entered play at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, while the Mammoth had the chance to leapfrog the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken for a Western Conference wild-card playoff spot.

Game Recap

It was the Blue Jackets who opened the scoring just over two minutes into the game off a regroup in the defensive zone, where Ivan Provorov found Danton Heinen at center ice along the boards, who fed a streaking Mikael Pyythia, scoring his first goal of the season for the Blue Jackets.

To tie the game before the first break, the Mammoth got a fortuitous bounce when Clayton Keller fired a shot from the point. It hit Jack McBain in front and somehow found its way in the back of the net for his fifth of the season.

Jack McBain ties the game at 1 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Sd2qZHkbo9 — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) January 12, 2026

The Mammoth then flipped the script, with Mikhail Sergachev scoring his seventh on a shot from the point a minute into the second period for the 2-1 lead.

However, as the Mammoth did in the first, the Blue Jackets would respond late in the period with Charlie Coyle getting credited for a goal after sweeping home a puck that slid behind Vitek Vanecek after a couple of peculiar bounces after he saved Coyle’s initial shortside shot.

COYLE SLAMS IT HOME 💥



CBJ x @FanaticsBook pic.twitter.com/jJere5BoYc — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 12, 2026

After two, the game was tied as it started, and despite the two teams trading chances throughout the third period, the final 20 minutes solved nothing. In overtime, on the power play after a late penalty to Daniil But in the third period, Dmitri Voronkov scored his 16th of the season for the Blue Jackets on the man advantage to close out a 3-2 victory after outshooting the Mammoth 37-27.

The Mammoth will be back in action at the Delta Center on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. This game closed out a four-game road trip for the Blue Jackets, and they will head back home to match up with the Calgary Flames that same night.