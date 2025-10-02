3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 4-2 Preseason Win Over the Oilers

On Wednesday, Oct. 1, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Edmonton Oilers for their final preseason matchup of the 2025-26 season. The Kraken kicked off the scoring with three goals in the first period. Shortly after the Kraken’s third goal, Edmonton scored one to ensure this wouldn’t be a shutout. It was a highly contested game, with the Oilers scoring their second goal in the second period. The third period was closed out with a fourth Kraken goal. This gave Seattle the win with a final score of 4-2.

Winterton Could Make Kraken’s Opening Night Roster

Seattle scored four goals in this game, and two of them were scored by Ryan Winterton. His first was scored in the middle of the first period. Seattle was missing a player on the ice due to a minor penalty. The puck was in Seattle’s offensive zone, and Calvin Pickard picked it up to try to clear it out. He should not have exited the net, for Winterton picked up the loose puck and scored with a brilliant wraparound shot.

In the third period, Winterton struck again. Tye Kartye gained control of the puck in the Oilers’ offensive zone and passed it to Frederick Gaudreau. With Winterton at his side, the two skated up to the net. Gaudreau passed to Winterton, and he took a shot to score the game-winning goal.

With the absence of several players, the Kraken are looking to fill some roster holes. Winterton would be a good fit. He is already finding success on the team this preseason. Last season, he played 12 games with the Kraken and recorded one assist. With the Coachella Valley Firebirds, he recorded 37 points in 56 games. He has been developing well and would be a fantastic addition to the Kraken for the opening weeks of the regular season.

Catton Didn’t Make the Impact He Wanted in Final Preseason Game

Berkly Catton came into Kraken training camp this season wanting to make a lasting impression. He was drafted by the Kraken in the 2024 NHL Draft but spent the 2024-25 season with the Spokane Chiefs in the Western Hockey League. Heading into training camp, Catton came in with one goal: to make the Kraken roster for opening night.

In the game on Sunday, Sept. 29, against the Calgary Flames, Catton scored Seattle’s first and only goal. In this game on Oct. 1, he didn’t have the same presence on the ice as he did just two nights prior. Against Edmonton, Catton had a tripping penalty and two hooking penalties, spending six minutes in the penalty box. On top of this, he had two takeaways.

His performance against Edmonton wasn’t all bad, though. He took 20 shifts and spent a total of 17:19 on the ice. Catton played on the first line with Matt Beniers and Jordan Eberle, so he got plenty of ice time. There is no denying that Catton is a talented player and has plenty of skill. However, was his performance throughout these six preseason games enough for him to make the final Kraken roster for Oct. 9?

Kraken Are Not Letting Injuries Keep Them Down

The Kraken have lost several of their star players to injury, and the regular season has not begun yet. Ahead of the preseason, Seattle was missing Brandon Montour since he underwent a medical procedure to remove a bursa on his ankle. Since training camp, the team has also lost Jared McCann and Chandler Stephenson. In the preseason matches, the Kraken have lost Vince Dunn, Ryker Evans, and Kaapo Kakko.

Despite losing all these stellar players, the Kraken are not letting it get to them. Their training camp roster is strong, allowing them to secure the win against the Oilers. Both the forward group and the blue line have been strong enough to score goals and keep the opposing teams on their toes. While not every game has resulted in a win, Seattle has still been able to put up an impressive level of play. Part of their strong playing style is due to Lane Lambert’s coaching, and the other half results from the players’ skill.

Several of these players are set to return for the home opener, but Evans and Kakko will both be out at least six weeks. This leaves the Kraken in need of both a defenseman and a forward for the first several weeks of the season. There have been several that have shown promise, such as Winterton for the forward group and Ville Ottavainen on defense. Regardless, the Kraken look to be in great shape for the regular season, even with the injuries.

Preseason Is Over, Regular Season Begins

The Kraken will take the ice next on Oct. 9 when they host the Anaheim Ducks. This will be Seattle’s first game of the regular season and also their home opener.