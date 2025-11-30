3 Takeaways From the Sirens’ 5-1 Home Opener Win Over Goldeneyes

On Saturday, Nov. 29, the New York Sirens held their home opener for the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. They had already played two games, taking on the Ottawa Charge and the Montreal Victoire. The Sirens kicked off the season by shutting out the Charge, but then they were shut out by the Victoire.

In their home opener, the Sirens hosted the Vancouver Goldeneyes. This was the two teams’ first meeting of the season and the second of a three-game East Coast road trip for the Goldeneyes. As the newest expansion team, there was a lot of pressure resting on Vancouver. However, there was even more pressure on the Sirens to make sure they won their first home game of the season. The Sirens put their foot on the gas in this game and never really let go, beating Vancouver 5-1.

Taylor Girard was the first player to open the scoring for the Sirens this season in Ottawa, and a young rookie was the first to score for the Sirens at home. Defender Nicole Vallario opened the scoring in the first five minutes of the first period off a brilliant steal from the Goldeneyes. This game was her first of the season, and her performance likely impressed the Sirens enough to keep her in the defense rotation long-term.

Following Vallario’s goal, Sarah Fillier scored her first goal of the season. She was named Rookie of the Year last season, so she should know how these young women are feeling coming into the league, especially since her goal was assisted by two of these young rookies. Anne Cherkowski skated the puck up near the boards and passed it to Casey O’Brien in the center of the ice. She took a shot, but Fillier was up near the net to direct it in for the second goal of the night.

Vallario wasn’t the only rookie to score in this game. First-overall draft pick Kristyna Kaltounkova netted her first goal as well. Micah Zandee-Hart took a shot at the blue line, but Kristen Campbell made the initial save. Kaltounkova, who was in front of the net, collected the rebound and sent it past Campbell before she could readjust to potentially make another save.

New York is a young team, and four different rookies got on the score sheet in this game. The speed, power, and scoring chances these players are seeing are next level. The Sirens are clearly in a rebuilding stage, but they seem to be in good hands thus far.

O’Neill Found Her Place

Kristin O’Neill came over to the Sirens in a trade on the night of the 2025 PWHL Draft. In exchange for Abby Roque, the Victoire sent O’Neill and the 28th-overall draft pick to New York. The forward recorded five points last season via one goal and four assists in 30 games. After just three games, she already has her first goal.

Cherkowski sent the puck into the neutral zone, and O’Neill gained speed to pick it up before Vancouver could reach it. She continued using her speed to overpower the two Goldeneyes players trying to defend her. On a shorthanded breakaway, O’Neill put the puck past Campbell for her first of the season.

O’Neill spent her last two seasons with Montreal, so certainly joining a new team is a different experience for her. Although it took her a couple of games, she is already finding success on her new team. It will be great to see her grow as a player as the rest of the season progresses.

Osborne Dealt a Masterclass in Goaltending

Of course, everyone will be quick to blame the goaltender in the shutout loss against Montreal on Tuesday. However, that is the same goaltender who shut out the Charge in their first game on Nov. 22 and held the Goldeneyes to just one goal in this game. Kayle Osborne continues to demonstrate a masterclass in goaltending, and this game was no exception.

She saved 20 of the 21 shots that the Goldeneyes took, earning her a save percentage (SV%) of .952. For the season, she has an overall SV% of .949. The Sirens have played three games so far this season, and Osborne has played all three so far.

Osborne has had to step up to the plate and become the Sirens’ starting goaltender after Corinne Schroeder went to the Seattle Torrent in the Expansion Draft and Abbey Levy signed with the Boston Fleet during the offseason. Osborne played in 10 games last season, proving that she has what it takes to play between the pipes for her team, but she had Schroeder to fall back on.

This season, the Sirens have two rookie goaltenders as backups, Callie Shanahan and Kaley Doyle. Osborne is currently serving as a mentor for these two young goaltenders as they prepare to defend the crease for New York. She has done a fantastic job of showing these two how it’s done.

Sirens Head West

The Sirens will head back on the road, this time heading west. They will take on Seattle for their first matchup of the season.