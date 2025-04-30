3 Takeaways From the Wild’s Overtime Loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5

The Minnesota Wild took on the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 on the road in Vegas on Tuesday, April 29. The series was tied 2-2, and both teams looked to get the upper hand going into Game 6. The Wild had Marcus Johansson back in the lineup after he missed Game 4 with a lower-body injury. With Johansson back, Vinnie Hinostroza was pulled out of the lineup, as was Zeev Buium, as Jon Merrill was brought in.

Filip Gustavsson was in the net once again, and he was tested through two periods before leaving in the third. The Golden Knights started with the lead, and the Wild fought back not once but twice to force overtime. Unfortunately for the Wild, the Golden Knights got the win in overtime, but the effort was still there. In this article, we’ll look at how the game went, starting with the goaltending.

Wild’s Gustavsson/Fleury Tandem

Gustavsson had a significant first two periods, but when the third period came around, he wasn’t in the net; his goaltending partner, Marc-André Fleury, was. It was rather shocking to find out Gustavsson left the game due to illness after how well he had played and fought through. He had an outstanding effort in both periods, and even though he allowed two goals, they weren’t his fault.

Both goals were breakdowns on defense caused by turnovers, with the first being a result of an opposing player left all alone for the shot, and the second was a well-placed screen that Gustavsson couldn’t see past. Hopefully, Gustavsson can recover fully from this illness and be ready to go back home for Game 6.

Fleury did a great job relieving Gustavsson, and although the Wild lost in overtime, it wasn’t on Fleury’s shoulders either. The goal that was scored in the extra frame was almost the same as the first goal scored in the game. The Golden Knights player was left alone out front and put it away for the win, something the Wild defense has to fix going into Game 6.

Wild’s First Period Slack

This whole series with the exception of Game 1 the Wild have had a strong effort in the first period but in Game 5 they struggled to get their feet under them and they paid the price early. The Golden Knights got on the board first while shorthanded, but the Wild answered back immediately. Things looked to be going the right way, but the Golden Knights stepped up once again and took the lead because the Wild couldn’t clear the front of their net.

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If they had more jump to their game to begin with, they may not have ended up behind twice in the first period. They needed to get the first goal and get the jump early rather than having to fight back. They are a resilient team, and that’s obvious since they forced overtime, but playing that way can exhaust a team. Hopefully, the Wild can get the jump in Game 6 rather than standing back and allowing the Golden Knights to control.

Wild Can Fight Back

The Wild are one of the few teams that have a reputation for fighting back, and this season was no different. Although they have lost back-to-back games in overtime, they fought back to tie the game when it looked like they wouldn’t be able to. In seasons past, they would’ve rolled over and let the Golden Knights control, but this season has been different. They’ve dug deep and found ways to score when they needed it.

Again, they have lost those games, but the fact that they didn’t give up shows a lot of heart and pride in their play. They can and should be disappointed in this loss, but they can’t spend too much time on it, as they had a strong effort in the second half of the game. They have to focus on the good and find a way to fight back in this series to force a Game 7.

The Wild are headed back home and should have some advantage as they’ve been fighting back almost this whole series, except when they had the 2-1 series lead. This team has been resilient through all the injuries and adversity; this is no different. Hopefully, the Wild can step up and get the win in Game 6.

Wild Head Home

The Wild head back home to host Game 6 in a must-win game to extend the series and not be eliminated. They’ll have the advantage of their loud crowd behind them, but they have to find a way to be the best they have in this series, as the Golden Knights will be ready to get the win and get some rest. Hopefully, the Wild can give their fans what they want to see and get the win to force a Game 7.