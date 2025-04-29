3 Takeaways From Hurricanes’ 5-4 Double Overtime Game 5 Win Over Devils

The series is over. The Carolina Hurricanes eliminated the New Jersey Devils 4-1 in Round 1 of the 2025 NHL Playoffs. Sebastian Aho scored the game-winning power-play goal in double overtime, and the Hurricanes won 5-4 to move on to Round 2. Game 5 was electric in Raleigh, North Carolina, at the Lenovo Center, where the Caniacs saw their team come back from 3-0 down to win it. They are now waiting for the winners of the Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens. What stood out in the win?

Takeaway #1: Never Count Out the Hurricanes

What a comeback victory for the Hurricanes as they came back from down 3-0 after the Devils scored three goals in under 10 minutes into the game. The Devils scored the trio of goals on eight shots as it looked like they were going to run away with the game. Pyotr Kochetkov looked shaky early in his third-ever playoff start, his first of the series. However, he was able to lock it in and finish the rest of the way, only giving up one more in the second period. Kochetkov finished the night saving 31 of 35 shots to have a .886 save percentage (SV%). It looked like Jacob Markstrom was going to be tough to crack as he stopped all nine shots in the first period. However, the second period took a turn for the Hurricanes as it took only 5:40 to go from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game 3-3.

Taylor Hall got the scoring going as he scored on the doorstep after Markstrom was not able to cover the puck in the crease. Not long after, Jackson Blake and Andrei Svechnikov would complete the three-goal comeback to make it a 3-3 game in the middle frame. Blake’s was his first playoff goal, and Svechnikov’s was his fourth goal in two games, going back to his hat trick in Game 4. After the Devils retook the lead, it was Sebastian Aho scoring the last two goals of the game, the first in the second period on the power play to make it 4-4. His second goal, another power-play goal in double overtime, was the game-winner to send the Hurricanes to Round 2.

The last time the Hurricanes won in double overtime in an elimination game was back in 2019 in Game 7 against the Capitals. Brock McGinn was the goal scorer. Now, Aho has cemented his legacy even more to help lead the Hurricanes to Round 2 of the playoffs after winning in five games. No matter the lead, never count out the Hurricanes.

Takeaway #2: Special Teams Doing Special Teams Things

What else needs to be said that already hasn’t been for the Hurricanes’ special teams? The NHL’s number one penalty kill unit keeps rolling along, as they went 15 for 15 in the series against the Devils. They were able to shut down the number three power play unit in the regular season to a 0-for-15 clip in five games. That is a stat that assistant coach Tim Gleason loves to see from his penalty kill units. What’s even more impressive is that the Hurricanes’ power play was 25th going into the NHL Playoffs. After Round 1, they are sixth in the playoffs. They are 6-for-19 after the five games in the opening round. That is a 31.6% power play for a team where that was a huge question mark going into the series.

Nico Hischier of the New Jersey Devils and William Carrier of the Carolina Hurricanes shake hands after Carolina’s 5-4 double overtime win in Game Five of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Hurricanes, with a first-ranked penalty kill and 25th power play, just went to work on the second and third-ranked systems in the Devils. Furthermore, they have shown that they are a tough team to face because of the depth of their roster. But also, that the Hurricanes have proven they can win on the road, and that their power play is clicking at the right time. The two playoff cliches are that you need to win a road game and have a strong power play/special teams. Safe to say that the Hurricanes have both rolling at the right time.

Takeaway #3: Rod Brind’Amour 7 for 7 in Round 1

Talk about a run for Rod Brind’Amour as a head coach for the Hurricanes. He is the first coach to win at least one round of a playoff series in his first seven seasons in the postseason. Dating back to the 2019 NHL Playoffs, Brind’Amour has led the Hurricanes to a playoff series win and is now a perfect 7-for-7 in that feat. After winning the Stanley Cup as the captain back in 2006 for the Hurricanes, he is chasing the goal of doing it as a coach, and he is certainly one of the best in the league. There is no denying that Brind’Amour is Carolina, and the way he coaches this team shows that his identity runs through this team.

While there is still lots of hockey to go, it will be fun to watch as the Hurricanes look to continue their march in the 2025 NHL Playoffs. Round 2 is not the goal, the goal is to win the franchise’s second Stanley Cup. Is this the season to do it? As long as the special teams keep playing well, the depth holds firm for the Hurricanes, and they can win on the road, there is no denying that this team could make a ton of noise this postseason.

Onto Round 2

While the Hurricanes do move on, they will have to wait for the winner of the Capitals and the Canadiens series. Game 5 is on Wednesday night (April 30), where the Capitals look to end their series at home. However, it will not be easy as the Canadiens look to keep their season alive. No matter who comes out, the Hurricanes deserve the rest after two double-overtime games, and hopefully Frederik Andersen will be back for Round 2. It’ll be interesting to see who the Hurricanes face next as their journey continues.