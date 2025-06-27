4 Free-Agent Defencemen the Canadiens Should Consider This Offseason

With David Savard officially retired, the Montreal Canadiens blue line enters a new era. It’s young, mobile, and full of potential, but it’s also lacking something crucial: experience. With Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, Jayden Struble, and Arber Xhekaj all aged 24 or younger, the Canadiens need a calming veteran presence to guide the group and solidify the structure. That doesn’t mean they need to break the bank or sign someone to a long-term deal that will age poorly. But smart, short-term additions on defence could help stabilize a group that showed flashes of excellence this season but remains inconsistent.

With that in mind, here are a few free-agent defencemen who could make sense for Montreal this summer:

Matt Grzelcyk

One of the more intriguing low-cost options on the market is Matt Grzelcyk. The 31-year-old spent almost his entire career with the Boston Bruins and is coming off a 40-point campaign with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Grzelcyk has always been known as a smart puck distributor and someone who can jumpstart transition play. In a system like Montreal’s, which values puck movement and speed, Grzelcyk could slot in nicely on a second or third pair.

That said, there are concerns about his fit. He’s listed at 5-foot-10, and physicality is not his calling card. He’s not someone who will clear the crease or be a penalty-killing anchor. Defensively, there are lapses, and on a team that already has a few undersized defencemen, adding another might not be ideal.

Still, what Grzelcyk brings is pace, experience, and power-play capability. And with his limitations, he likely won’t command a massive contract despite the 40-point output. If the Habs are looking for a veteran who can help move the puck without locking themselves into a long-term deal, Grzelcyk could be worth a look, especially on a one or two-year deal.

Brian Dumoulin

If what the Canadiens need is defensive stability and leadership, few players on the market check those boxes better than Brian Dumoulin. At 33 years old, Dumoulin is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Penguins and spent this season between the Anaheim Ducks and New Jersey Devils. While his offensive numbers are not big, his value has never been in the points column.

Dumoulin is the type of player who quietly logs 18-20 minutes a night, kills penalties, blocks shots, and makes the smart, simple play. His game is not flashy, but it’s built for playoff hockey and mentorship. And on a blue line where many players are still learning the nuances of NHL positioning and timing, Dumoulin’s presence could make a meaningful difference.

Dumoulin’s game complements puck-moving defenders well, allowing them to take risks while he holds down the fort. He’s not a long-term solution, but on a short-term deal, Dumoulin could be the safety valve this group needs. The issue is, teams are expected to get into a bidding war for his services.

Nick Perbix

One name that flies under the radar but could be an excellent fit in Montreal is Nick Perbix. The 27-year-old right-handed defenceman has quietly become a reliable contributor in Tampa Bay. He won’t put up massive numbers, but he’s calm under pressure, responsible with the puck, and capable of playing in different roles throughout the lineup.

Perbix has mostly played bottom-pair minutes with the Lightning, but he’s shown the ability to slide up when needed. On a team like the Canadiens, he could start on the third pair, perhaps with Struble or Xhekaj, and potentially take on more responsibility as the season goes on.

What makes Perbix even more appealing is that he’s still young enough to be part of the next phase of the Canadiens’ development, but experienced enough to add maturity to the room. And being a right-shot defenceman? That’s a need the Habs have yet to properly address, especially with Savard gone.

If the Canadiens are looking for someone who fits the timeline and the style, Perbix checks a lot of boxes. He could fly under the radar as one of general manager Kent Hughes’ smarter moves this offseason.

Aaron Ekblad

Let’s be clear right away, this is a long shot. But if we’re dreaming, Aaron Ekblad could become a fascinating option should he hit the open market. The 29-year-old is fresh off back-to-back Stanley Cup wins with the Florida Panthers and may be looking for a big payday. And if Florida can’t find the cap space to keep him, teams will be lining up with offers.

Ekblad was a first-overall pick who has had a solid career, even though injuries have impacted his trajectory. He remains a top-four defenceman who brings offence, size, physicality, and playoff experience. He’s also a right-handed shot, again, a need for Montreal.

Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The problem? He’s going to get paid. We’re talking likely around $8 million per year, probably on a deal that stretches into his mid-30s. For a Canadiens team that is still building, locking into a contract of that magnitude might not be wise. Plus, Ekblad’s recent success has come in part from playing alongside Gustav Forsling, one of the league’s best shutdown defenders. That context matters. Ekblad without Forsling may not be the same impact player.

If the Canadiens were a piece or two away from contending, maybe it’s a gamble worth considering. But at this point in their rebuild, adding a 29-year-old on a massive deal feels off the timeline. Still, he’s worth mentioning, because if somehow the market isn’t as wild as expected, Hughes would be foolish not to at least make a call.

The Canadiens aren’t in desperation mode on defence. They have prospects, they have mobility, and they have upside. But losing Savard does leave a gap in terms of experience and structure. Whether it’s a puck mover like Grzelcyk, a stabilizer like Dumoulin, a quietly efficient option like Perbix, or the outside chance of landing Ekblad, there are ways to supplement this young group without blocking their development.