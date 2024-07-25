5 Early Games to Watch in 2024-25 Blues Schedule

The St. Louis baseball legend Rogers Hornsby once famously quipped: “People ask me what I do in winter when there’s no baseball. I’ll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring.”

The same could be said of summer for hockey fans. While summer has its barbecues, days on the lake, and pool parties, hardcore hockey fanatics start to stir crazy by the middle of July and cannot wait until the start of the next season. And with the 2023-24 season a bitter disappointment for most St. Louis Blues, the longing for a fresh start is especially palpable.

The season became a bit more tangible when the NHL and the Blues released their 2024-25 schedule. There are some obvious highlights to consider: the home opener on Oct. 15, the season opener on Oct. 8, and, of course, the Winter Classic on Dec. 31 (which we’ll talk about in a bit). In this article, we’ll take a look at five of the games Blues should be most anxious to circle on their season schedule.

Oct. 15: Vs. Minnesota Wild

The home opener is always a big night. But a home opener against one of your top divisional rivals takes the cake! The Blues and the Minnesota Wild both missed out on the postseason in 2023-24, and neither team will be eager to do so again. So they will both look to make a statement early at the Enterprise Center on Oct. 15.

Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues defends his goal against Joel Eriksson Ek of the Minnesota Wild (Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images)

This might also be one of the last opportunities for St. Louis fans to see legendary goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in action. The 39-year-old first-overall pick from 2003 has stated his intention to retire after the 2024-25 season. And the Wild only play in St. Louis on Nov. 19 after the home opener. With Fleury mostly relegated to backup duty behind Filip Gustavsson, if he starts either game in St. Louis, it will likely be his last start there. The Blues are a team he has not fared particularly well against in his illustrious career, as he has an 11-13-4 record with a .909 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.83 goals-against average (GAA). If he gets the nod, the Blues will look to take advantage in what could be his farewell to the Gateway City.

Dec. 20: Vs. Florida Panthers

When the defending Stanley Cup Champions come to town, it’s always a big matchup. When their star player, Matthew Tkachuk, is a hometown hero who brought the Cup around your city over the summer, it takes things up a notch. Blues fans love Tkachuk and have always hoped that he will one day wear a Blue Note, even if it now looks likely to be towards the end of his career. They will be eager to give him a warm welcome back to town.

"I've dreamt of this day for my entire life…being able to bring the Cup back to St. Louis." – Matthew Tkachuk (2024 Stanley Cup Champion)



STL, this one's for you too. | @KMOV pic.twitter.com/S2xb8sqvkA — Tamar Sher (@tamar_sher) July 18, 2024

Blues fans should also get ready to welcome back Niko Mikkola, a former Blue who also won the Cup with the Florida Panthers last season. Overshadowed by the legacies of Tkachuk and Vladimir Tarasenko in this city, Blues fans shouldn’t forget the impact Mikkola had on the team while he was in St. Louis. Of course, even if Tkachuk and Mikkola get a warm welcome back before the game, those pleasantries will end when the puck drops. Every team wants to beat the defending champions, and the Blues will be no exception come Dec. 20.

Dec. 31: At Chicago Blackhawks (Winter Classic at Wrigley Field)

The Winter Classic is not only a must-watch game for the Blues, it’s one of the most must-see games of the NHL season. The Blues will be making their third appearance in eight seasons, tying their opponent, the Chicago Blackhwaks, for the most appearances in that stretch. This will be the Blues’ first game of the season against their archrival, and their only trip to the Windy City all season. It will also be their latest opportunity to see budding NHL superstar Connor Bedard in action.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Occuring on New Year’s Eve this season, the 2025 Winter Classic will be the reverse fixture of the 2017 Winter Classic at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. At that time, the Blues’ new future general manager, Alex Steen, was still on the active roster (scoring the final goal in a 4-1 victory), Ken Hitchcock was the Blues’ head coach, they had never won a Stanley Cup, and Bedard was only 11 years old. A lot has changed over the last eight years, but the hatred between these two teams remain. A heated rivalry in one of baseball’s oldest stadiums? This one will be can’t-miss.

Jan. 18: At Utah Hockey Club

The Blues have a new opponent in their division, sort of. the Arizona Coyotes are no more, and they have become the Utah Hockey Club — at least for this season. On Jan. 18, 2025, the Blues will play in Utah for the first time. It’s tough to know exactly what the new squad will look like — they’ve certainly had a busy offseason of big moves — but any time you play your first game in a new city against a first-year franchise, it’s exciting. Blues fans should look forward to this one.

April 1: vs. Detroit Red Wings

It’s been a while, but Blues fans of a certain age will certainly remember the heated rivalry between the Blues and the Detroit Red Wings. They might not be divisional rivals anymore, but they are certainly in similar situations: both teams will be hoping to make the playoffs after disappointing outcomes over the last several years. An early-April matchup could be critical for either or both teams’ playoff aspirations. On top of that, though, this game will mark the return of fan-favorite Vladimir Tarasenko to St. Louis as a two-time Stanley Cup Champion.

Tarasenko is beloved in this city, despite some tensions during his departure. He will be welcomed home with open arms. But the competition on the ice should be fierce. If both teams are still in a playoff position, this will be a critical game to determine their fates. It could be a can’t-miss game late in the season.

What Are You Looking Forward To?

Which games did we miss that you’re looking forward to? What opponents can you not wait for the Blues to play? Let us know in the comments. Oct. 8 will be here before we know it!