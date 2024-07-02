Utah: 5 Thoughts After Busy 2024 NHL Draft & Day One of Free Agency

The 2024 NHL Draft is now in the rearview mirror, and it was one to remember. This year, rather than hosting the draft at T-Mobile Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights, they opted for the Sphere, which lies less than a mile off the strip.

The NHL made history as the first sporting event to be held at the Sphere, with the UFC following suit later this year. It was a historic draft for general manager Bill Armstrong and the Utah Hockey Club (soon to be Yeti?) as they came away with 11 players in their first draft in franchise history. They also traded for superstar defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino, who will both anchor Utah’s blue line in 2024-25.

With free agency kicking off yesterday, Utah was expected to make some noise, considering they still had money to spend and spots to fill. They signed Ian Cole, Kevin Stenlund, and Kevin Connauton, which added some depth. Here are five thoughts after Utah wrapped up its massive draft weekend and what’s to come with free agency and signings.

1. Iginla, Beaudoin Highlight Utah’s 11 Player Haul From 2024 Draft

Utah selected 11 players through seven rounds, including two first-round picks. Tig Iginla highlighted the first round, and rightfully so – as the sixth overall pick, he went five picks higher than his father, Jarome Iginla. It was a heartfelt moment, and Iginla has all the tools to become a first-line winger. His ceiling is that high, and he could become very good very quickly.

Utah also selected Cole Beaudoin from the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League, where he had 62 points in 64 games last season, but what likely attracted Armstrong to him is that he’s a two-way center. With his physicality and puck control, he could be a perfect third-line center down the road, depending on how he develops.

Tij Iginla, Utah Hockey Club (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Considering the team’s need for defense, the early picks were confusing, but the Sergachev trade clarified that on day two. Utah also selected defensemen Will Skahan, Tomas Lavoie, Veeti Vaisanen, Gregor Biber, Ales Cech, and Ludvig Lafton, and besides the two first-round picks, they also took forwards Gabe Smith, Owen Allard, and Vojtech Hradec.

It’s unheard of to make two blockbuster trades while giving up a lot of draft capital and still drafting 11 players, but Armstrong did it, making it look easy.

2. Sergachev Trade Gives Utah a Legitimate Top-Pair Defenseman

The former Arizona Coyotes lacked a top-pairing defenseman, dating back to their 2012 Western Conference run. That’s not to discredit players like Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Keith Yandle, who were the go-to players in the desert, but the team never had an Adam Fox or Victor Hedman, an elite blue line talent who can do it all. That changed when Armstrong pulled the trigger, trading highly-touted prospect Conor Geekie, J.J. Moser, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2024 seventh-round pick (199) for Sergachev.

The move was a complete shock, given where Utah is in their rebuild. We knew they would patch up the blue line, as it desperately needed help after last season’s showing, but adding a two-time Stanley Cup champion in Sergachev wasn’t the expected move. Losing Geekie, who had a very promising season with the Wennache Wild and a fan-favourite prospect, confused many, but adding Sergachev makes sense.

His resume speaks for itself; he is a world-class talent and will immediately give Utah a number-one defenseman for years to come, as he’s still just 26. He’ll enter the 2024-25 season with plenty to prove as the number-one blueliner.

3. Durzi Signs Extension – Overpaid or Just Right?

Last summer, Armstrong’s solution to adding an offensive-minded defenseman was next door in Los Angeles: Sean Durzi. He was acquired for a second-round pick, and last season, he had lots to prove as the go-to player in Arizona. Needless to say, he made the most of it, recording nine goals and 41 points in 76 games. He just signed a four-year deal worth $6 million and is now cemented onto Utah’s blue line.

Sean Durzi, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Many fans jumped the gun, overreacting to the deal, saying he was overpaid for what he produced last season. I’d argue the latter, as Durzi is only 25 and will be playing his best years in Utah with this deal. Not to mention, he has the potential to be a great defensive pairing with Sergachev. His contract fits perfectly with what Armstrong is building, especially considering the rising salary cap.

4. Utah Adds Depth As Cole Inks One-Year, $3.1 Million Deal

Armstrong also added Marino from the New Jersey Devils, sending two second-round picks the other way. Marino will likely find a role in the top four, solidifying the team’s need on defense. However, they could use depth, something every team could use, especially late in the season when the 82 games start to catch up to players and, of course, injuries.

That’s why Utah went out and signed Ian Cole to a one-year deal worth $3.1 million. He adds depth and experience, something some of the younger players could use, not only on the blue line. A Josh Doan or Logan Cooley could learn a lot from a player like Cole. It’s only a one-year deal, so there’s little to no risk here. It makes sense, given where the team is trending and with the additions of Sergachev and Marino.

5. Former Panther Stenlund Adds Grit & Experience on Two-Year Deal

In addition to Cole, Armstrong also signed Kevin Stenlund, who is coming off winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers. Stenlund inked a two-year deal worth $2 million, which, similar to Cole, is risk-free as a great depth addition to the organization.

Last season with the Panthers, he played mostly on the third or fourth line, providing 11 goals and 15 points in 81 games. He isn’t known for his dynamic goal-scoring ability or his dangles through the offensive zone; he’s more of a faceoff-winning machine who can play on the penalty kill. Special teams are very important, which the Coyotes learned last season.

Stenlund offers experience and grit to a team that learned the importance of depth last season after dealing with constant injuries.

What to Expect From Armstrong as Free Agency Moves Along

After one day, Armstrong made some decent moves, although they won’t change the team’s direction. He’s not signing big fish like Steven Stamkos or Brandon Montour, who simply don’t fit the timeline or the direction the team is going in. Signing Stenlund and Cole makes sense and doesn’t exceed the $4 million mark, which is typically where mistakes are made. Armstrong understands that and is playing the long game as he’s done since he was hired as GM of the Coyotes. His philosophy won’t change now that they’re in Utah, but with the additions of Sergachev, Marino, Iginla, and Beaudoin, the future is bright in the 801, which should see a very competitive, young, and relentless team next season.