Colorado Avalanche Day 1 Free Agency Grades & Analysis

With limited resources, the Colorado Avalanche face a challenging task this summer. Valeri Nichushkin and Gabriel Landeskog’s uncertain status created a significant salary cap issue, and Casey Mittelstadt’s extension further restricted their flexibility, but it was a necessary move. Although there were rumors about teams showing interest in Ross Colton, no concrete offers materialized to free up more cap space. Colorado needed to prioritize signing at least one player from their free agent list, with Jonathan Drouin as the top candidate. With just over $10 million in cap space to spend after the Mittelstadt extension, it will be tough to build a roster hoping to compete for a Stanley Cup.

Despite all the uncertainty heading into July 1, General Manager Chris MacFarland made some solid signings, addressing key areas while offering astute contracts with low average annual value (AAV) that don’t hinder future offseason plans. Here is all the activity from day one of the Avalanche’s free agency.

Jonathan Drouin, LW/RW

1-year $2.5 million

The first contract signed was an important one. After his massive success in 2023-24, getting Drouin back was the offseason priority. Playing with old friend and junior linemate Nathan MacKinnon, it took some time for Drouin to find his game, but once it clicked, he, MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen produced elite numbers. He achieved a career-high 56 points (19 goals and 37 assists) in 79 games last season, ranked fourth in team scoring. Last season, he also set personal bests in assists and ice time (averaging 18:11 per game). His 19 goals marked his second-highest total in a single campaign.

The signing came amid some rumblings. Both parties were eager to finalize a contract and settle various terms, and there were reports that he would head to the market while remaining in touch with the Avalanche to work on a new deal. Besides all that noise, the contract was signed, surprising many (including myself).

Jonathan Drouin, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The term and AAV are great, but many expected a longer term, around 4-5 years, alongside a higher AAV, $5-$6 million a year. Even though this is logical, the Avalanche have limited cap space. By giving Drouin another one-year contract, they are expecting him to be even more productive than last season when he can earn a more lucrative deal next offseason. This approach gives the Avalanche the flexibility to pursue other players this offseason and assess Drouin’s performance to determine their long-term cap strategy.

Signing Grade: A-

Joel Kiviranta, LW/RW

1-year, $775,000

Joel Kiviranta received a Professional Tryout contract (PTO) with the Colorado Eagles last season and capitalized on the opportunity. He earned a spot on the Eagles’ roster before securing a two-way deal with the Avalanche. An unfortunate injury to Artturi Lehkonen led to Kiviranta being called up, and he has been performing consistently ever since.

During the 2023-24 season, he played 56 regular-season games for Colorado, scoring nine points (three goals and six assists). He also played in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games and contributed two points (one goal and one assist). He achieved a regular-season career-high of three points (one goal and two assists) against the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 15, and he reached his 200th NHL game milestone on Feb. 8 against the Carolina Hurricanes. He has a strong two-way game and can play on the penalty kill. Hopefully, a change of scenery and new linemates will make him a solid addition to the bottom six.

Signing Grade: B-

Calvin De Haan, D

1-year, $800,000

The Avalanche needed to fill a hole on their third defensive pairing, and Calvin De Haan is a good fit. He plays a game similar to Jack Johnson but does it better. He’s great at blocking shots and is responsible for moving the puck. De Haan is reliable in most areas of the game. Last season, he played 59 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning and scored 10 points (three goals and seven assists). On Dec. 14, he played his 600th career regular-season game against the Edmonton Oilers. He also played in one postseason game for the Lightning.

With the other defensive pairings already set, he could make a great pairing with Sam Malinski, who made a lasting impression after his debut last season. De Haan can take some defensive pressure off Malinski, who can focus on growing his offensive game. Blocking shots and landing hits while still showing some offensive flashes is what a less experienced defenseman like Malinski needs as a partner.

Signing Grade: B+

Jacob MacDonald, D/LW

2-year, $1.15 million

Jacob MacDonald was with the Avalanche from 2019 to 2023, including their 2022 Cup victory. In Jan. 2023, the Avalanche traded him and Martin Kaut to the San Jose Sharks for Ryan Merkley and Matt Nieto. MacDonald is an offensive defenceman and was even utilized as a forward by the Avalanche due to his speed. He will most likely split time between the Eagles and the Avalanche. He is a veteran familiar with the roster, and adding depth and versatility is always welcome.

Signing Grade: B-

Chase Bradley, LW/C

2-years, $1.745 million

Chase Bradley, was an unsigned pick by the Detroit Red Wings in 2020 (203rd overall). He spent the last three years at UConn, playing 95 games and scoring 51 points (25 goals, 26 assists). Bradley mainly played on the third line but has excellent positioning without the puck. His skating ability sets him apart in the bottom six, as he maintains reasonable edge control.

#LGRW 7th rounder in 2020 Chase Bradley absolutely hoses #NHLBruins 3rd rounder from 2021 Phillip Svedeback – this goal proved to be the game winner as UConn escaped with a 2-1 win over No. 10 Providence



🎥: @UConnMHOC pic.twitter.com/c2on9NpxcE — The Puck Drop (@HEApuckdrop) February 4, 2024

Hailing from St. Louis, he possesses a powerful and deceptive shot. Bradley will join the organization on an entry-level deal that will only cost the Avalanche $775,000 when he plays in the NHL. At 22, the organization secured another young prospect trying to find his game. Expect him to spend most of the season with the Eagles in the American Hockey League (AHL) and be used as a call-up if someone is injured, or he starts finding his game.

Signing Grade: B-

T.J. Tynan, C

1-year, $775,000

A former captain of the Eagles has returned to the organization after spending three years with the Los Angeles Kings and the Ontario Reign in the AHL. Tynan previously played 16 games with the Avalanche as a fourth-line center during the 2019–20 season. Known for winning faceoffs and being hard on the forecheck, he will fit in either Denver or Loveland. Despite his small stature, at 5-foot-8, Tynan can throw his body around and let you know he is there. Expect him to be one of the first to be called up if the Avalanche need a center.

Signing Grade: C+

Parker Kelly, LW

2-years, $1.65 Million

Parker Kelly is a hardworking depth forward who provides energy in the bottom six. Kelly is hard-hitting and can support the penalty kill while adding a shorthanded goal here and there. Last season, he reached career-highs in points (18) and games played (80). This is his first contract after his entry-level deal expired.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound player should boost the Avalanche offensively and defensively. He is also known for his discipline, being called for 30 penalty minutes all of last season. He also had 171 hits and 67 blocks. Expect him to make the bottom six for opening night.

Signing Grade: B-

Calle Rosen, D

1 year, Financial Term Undisclosed

Calle Rosen is another returning player; he played eight games for the Avalanche and 35 games for the Eagles during the 2019-20 season. With the Eagles, Rosen recorded 15 points (3 goals and 12 assists). However, he is remembered for being the defenseman who pushed Nazem Kadri into Jordan Binnington in the 2022 Playoffs, which led to the water bottle incident. This year, Rosen will primarily play for the Eagles. He is known for being a good puck mover with some offensive ability. He can also defend his position well and has a very active stick.

Signing Grade: C+

Avalanche Did Well on Day 1

The Avs’ main goal was to sign Drouin, and they did it. The other signings aimed to replenish the depth chart and return players to the Eagles. It was a very successful day, given the circumstances. It would have been great to see Riley Tufte stay in Colorado, especially since he was happy to finally get a chance on the top line, but he signed with the Boston Bruins.

We’ll have to wait and see how the rest of the Avalanche and the Eagles shape up in the coming days. The key names were signed, and now it’s up to general manager Chris MacFarland and management to evaluate their cap space and see what other moves they can make to remain cap-compliant and have a team good enough for another Stanley Cup run.

Signing Grade Of Day 1: B+