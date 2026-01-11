5 Takeaways From Oilers’ 4-3 Shootout Loss to Kings

For the first time since the first round of the playoffs, the Edmonton Oilers battled the Los Angeles Kings from Rogers Place on Jan. 10. The Oilers have gotten the better of the Kings in recent memory, but not in this one, as Los Angeles defeated Edmonton 4-3 in a shootout.

These two squads have developed a rivalry and continue to play entertaining games, and this one was no exception. This was a back-and-forth affair with multiple lead changes, and an exciting overtime.

The Oilers got goals from Leon Draisaitl (2) and Connor McDavid, while Corey Perry, Andre Lee, and Alex Laferriere scored for the Kings, with Adrian Kempe netting the only shootout goal. Here are five takeaways from this shootout loss.

Draisaitl Had His 1,000th Point Ceremony

Before puck drop, the Oilers celebrated Draisaitl’s 1,000th NHL point with a pregame ceremony. Draisaitl accomplished that milestone on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 16, a secondary assist on Zach Hyman’s power-play marker.

Related: Kings Knock Off Division Rival Oilers 4-3 in Shootout

“It’s very special, I’m very proud of it. It’s something that seemed very far away when it all started, but I’m very grateful for the people I have in my life, for this group in here, and for what the organization has given me. I’m very excited for tonight, and my family is very happy to be here as well,” Draisaitl stated during his pregame media availability.

His mom, dad, sister, and grandmother were all in attendance to celebrate his achievement. On his night, he finished the game with two goals and six shots in a season-high 27:27 of ice time.

Connor Ingram Earned His Spot

Connor Ingram wasn’t great, but he doesn’t need to be every game. He had a decent performance and weathered the Kings’ attack. He stopped 27 of 30 shots for a .900 save percentage (SV%). The visitors had an 11-4 shot advantage in the third period. The netminder kept them within striking distance so they could find the equalizer and salvage at least one point.

Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe scores the winning goal during the shootout against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Connor Ingram (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Tristan Jarry should be returning from injury in the coming days, and when he does, Ingram should be his backup. The 28-year-old netminder has started six games, and has a .900 SV% or higher in five of them. That’s the level of consistency this team desperately needs from its goaltenders. He has simply outplayed Calvin Pickard. Therefore, Pickard should be on waivers when Jarry returns because Ingram has earned his spot, unless the organization decides to keep three goalies on the roster temporarily.

Oilers’ Shootout Woes Continued

The Oilers can’t seem to get the job done in the shootout, which is surprising considering the amount of top-end talent on the team. They didn’t score a goal in the shootout, with McDavid, Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins attempting. They are now winless in three attempts this season, and lost their only shootout opportunity last season.

McDavid’s Point Streak Continued

McDavid continues to dominate as he extended his point streak to a career-long 18 games, with 19 goals and 42 points during that span. He tied the game at three with a power-play marker with 9:20 remaining in the third period to force overtime. The Oilers’ captain has been shooting the puck a ton lately, registering at least five shots in his previous five games, and is being rewarded. He’s now second in the league in goals, and if he continues shooting the puck, another 50-goal campaign is well within reach.

The Art Ross Trophy race for the league’s top scorer is between McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, as both players are tied with 78 points. They have been going back and forth all season, and that trend is expected to continue. We are in for an epic race, and McDavid got back into it thanks to this incredible hot streak.

Oilers Are Still Seeking Consistency

The Oilers had another opportunity to win three consecutive games, but failed to do so. They are one of only two teams in the NHL who have yet to win three straight games, with the St. Louis Blues being the other. Yet somehow, they still have a 22-16-7 record for 51 points, good for second place in the Pacific Division.

Their play drastically improved in December, but then slumped after the Christmas Break. They can’t seem to string multiple wins together, and that consistency has eluded them. Hopefully, when they get Jarry back and embark on their lengthy eight-game homestand later this month, the wins will start to pile up. If they can get on a heater, they can pull away from the pack in their mediocre division.

The Oilers hit the road for a mini two-game back-to-back set, beginning Monday night (Jan. 12) against the Chicago Blackhawks. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.