Analyzing the Blue Jackets’ Position as Trade Deadline Buyers

Times are changing within the walls of Nationwide Arena. The Columbus Blue Jackets are right in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference as they embark on the 4-Nations Faceoff break.

Many were wondering how they would handle the upcoming NHL Trade Deadline. While they’re in the playoff race, they also have players on expiring deals that other teams would love to add for their playoff runs.

On Thursday night, the Blue Jackets declared their stance. They will be buyers at the trade deadline.

Belief in the Group

GM Don Waddell joined the Blue Jackets’ Radio Network on Thursday night. He made it clear to host Dylan Tyrer that they will look to add to their roster. Here’s some of what Waddell said during that interview.

“We’d like to add a little bit right now especially up front because we’re so banged up,” Waddell said. “We’re not going to give up a top pick for a rental player that’s for sure. But if there’s a player that either has term left or a player that we think fits into what we’re trying to do here that we can reasonably get for one of our picks. The nice thing is we have a plethora of picks right now over the next three years. That’s what we got them for to try and improve our hockey team.”

Don Waddell provided an update on the #CBJ during the second intermission. He says they plan on adding ahead of the NHL trade deadline.



The injured list has grown of late. While captain Boone Jenner is expected back after the 4-Nations Faceoff, Sean Monahan, Yegor Chinakhov and Kirill Marchenko are out. They could remain out past the trade deadline also. That highlights the need for a forward.

There are a couple of things to consider in this situation with the Blue Jackets declaring themselves buyers. First, what does this mean for some of the pending UFA’s the team has such as Ivan Provorov, Sean Kuraly, Justin Danforth, Kevin Labanc, Matthew Olivier, Dante Fabbro and Jack Johnson?

By being buyers and believing in this team, it strongly points to most of this group staying put. The Blue Jackets would love to extend both Olivier and Fabbro as each have provided big contributions. But now the possibility of others re-signing with the team is higher.

Provorov’s situation remains interesting. He’d get a great return at the deadline if he was dealt. He’s also played well of late scoring goals in three straight games. When Zach Werenski couldn’t play in Buffalo, it was Provorov who got the big minutes. He’s proven to be an integral part of this team. He’s also said he’s open to an extension in Columbus.

Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said the Blue Jackets will be buyers at the deadline. (Photo credit: Mark Scheig, the Hockey Writers)

Kuraly and Danforth each provide depth down the lineup and stability in the bottom-six. Both can also play center which one can never have enough of in a playoff race.

What was once thought of as academic that the Blue Jackets would be sellers, they have turned the tables and are looking to add. The list of sellers is starting to become clearer by the day. Who would the Blue Jackets consider in this kind of situation?

Example of Forward Target

There are obviously several candidates up front the Blue Jackets could target. In this space, we will highlight one example that would appear to fit the mold.

The Nashville Predators are in a very tough spot. They got hammered by the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 on Friday night. The selloff should begin swiftly and soon.

There is one Predator that the Blue Jackets should look into. He’s 35. He’s a pending UFA. He’s also coming off a career-high 75 points in 2023-24. As a former Blue Jacket himself, some players will be familiar with him. He’s the kind of veteran presence that would be welcomed in the room and doesn’t have a huge cap hit.

The Blue Jackets should see if they can acquire Gustav Nyquist. He’s the kind of player that fits the need up front. Acquiring him shouldn’t require a top pick despite him being a rental. There’s always the chance of the player signing on beyond this season too.

Gustav Nyquist is the kind of forward the Blue Jackets should look to add. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s worth noting that Waddell was recently in Nashville at the Senators/Predators game. Of all the higher-end forwards on the Predators, only Nyquist is a pending UFA.

We’ll see if things ramp up here. If not Nyquist, the Blue Jackets would look for someone like him who can do a lot of things and has vast experience in the league.

Don’t expect the Blue Jackets to give up top picks, top prospects or anything like that. They’ll be selective buyers looking to add to a group who deserves every part of being in this playoff race.

Once the injured get back, they in a sense are like a trade deadline acquisition. The Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers on Saturday night. That roster will look much different than the one we’ll see later in March.

Who saw the Blue Jackets become buyers in the preseason? Waddell even admitted he would have called bull if someone told him that. That’s credit to the guys in the locker room for putting in the work to be in this position.

Waddell’s declaration of being a buyer answers some questions but opens other ones up too. Who will they eventually acquire? And how will they handle their own UFA’s? That’s what we’ll be watching as we quickly head towards March 7.