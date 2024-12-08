Arizona State Wins Fifth Straight With Sweep Over Minnesota Duluth

Arizona State is one of the largest public universities in the nation, with over 65,000 students across three campuses. Despite its magnitude, the Sun Devils have always struggled to put the pieces together with athletics. It’s just the start, but it seems that changed this weekend, as football head coach Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils took down the Iowa State Cyclones, winning the Big 12 Championship. Most notably, hockey head coach Greg Powers and company earned their fifth win in a row and back-to-back sweeps over NCHC opponents, this time over the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs.

“It’s hard to do in this league, and it’s pretty impressive what our guys were able to pull it off,” Powers said, following the team’s 3-2 overtime win over the Bulldogs and a clean sweep. “We found a way last night to kind of win our first game where we didn’t have an A-game or need an A-game to get a win, and tonight we probably had more of a D-game.”

“It’s a great feeling,” said goaltender Luke Pavicich after winning his sixth game of the season. “We struggled in the beginning of the season, finding ways to win games, and now it’s finding ways to keep winning games, and it’s a great feeling to go into the break and have that momentum.”

The sweep over the Bulldogs also puts the Sun Devils in second place in the NCHC conference standings.

Luke Pavicich Takes Command of Net & Doesn’t Disappoint

At the start of this season, there was no debate on who was starting for Powers’ Sun Devils; it was Gibson Homer’s net to lose. After a strong end to his 2023-24 season, he was expected to be ASU’s guy this season, and he was until the series against Colorado College. Powers switched it up in game two of the series, and Pavicich got the nod, and they’ve yet to look back.

After winning back-to-back games against the Bulldogs, he now sits at a 6-4-0 record, a 2.29 goals-against average (GAA), and a .919 save percentage. Throughout the entire series, he made numerous jaw-dropping saves, sometimes even bailing ASU out.

“He’s calm, he’s experienced, he gives a really good calming presence,” Powers said. “He was probably the biggest reason why we got two wins this weekend.”

Arizona State Sun Devils Celebrate (Photo credit: Sun Devils Hockey Twitter/X)

“I’m gonna go home for a few days, enjoy some time with my family, see my brothers, but I’m always gonna (be working) every day,” Pavicich said. “Might not be skating, but lifting, keeping the body right. I know these guys will be doing the same thing, too.”

Pavicich will have plenty of time to rest and recoup over the holiday break, as the Sun Devils won’t play against a conference opponent until Jan. 10 and 11.

Third Line Continues to Ride Hot Streak as Success Piles Up

The third line, which contains Ryan Alexander, Artem Shlaine, and Kyle Smolen, has been one of ASU’s most electric lines all season long, and at least one of them has scored dating back to their series against Colorado College. When they’re on the ice, it seems like they’re destined to create magic on the ice, and they did that all series long against the Bulldogs.

“I love playing with them,” Alexander said. “They’re like blue-collar, hard-working guys, but at the same time, they have the skill, and it’s a great combination to have, and we feed off each other.”

“Just trusting each other,” Smolen said. “We all come from a blue-collared background that just wants to work, and we want to see everyone succeed. There’s no one that has an ego on the line, and everyone wants to play for each other; it works really well.”

This season, the third line has totaled 11 goals and 24 points and has been stellar for coach Powers. With most players back from injury (Cruz Lucias is expected to return in early 2025), they have three solid lines to go out with. The fourth line didn’t see much time, but having three skilled and dangerous lines has paid dividends for Powers.

Jackson Twins’ Chemistry Off the Charts Through Both Games

It’s rare to have a set of brothers on a single team; it’s happened, even this weekend with Max and Zam Plante, but to have a pair of twins is unheard of. The Sun Devils are fortunate to have Dylan and Ty Jackson, two graduate students who have been at ASU since the 2022-23 season.

Ty Jackson, Arizona State Sun Devils (Photo credit: Sun Devils Hockey Twitter/X)

“They’re really, really, special players and great players for us.” Powers said. “It’s all about working off the puck with those two when they’re moving their feet; they’re really good.”

It’s hard to think they wouldn’t have chemistry as they are twins, but they’ve been a dual threat since they arrived in the desert nearly three years ago. This season, Dylan has four goals and nine points in 13 games, and Ty has three goals and nine points in 15 games, nearly identical stat lines.

Sun Devils in Great Position as 2024 Draws to a Close

Four weeks ago, many easily jumped the gun and looked at the Sun Devils and said they were doomed; to be fair, no one blamed them. No one expected them to sweep the number-one team in the nation at Denver University, but now, looking at where they’re at, they’ve positioned themselves perfectly. Sure, they would likely want some games back, but heading into the holiday break, they’ve put themselves in a comfortable position, especially in the NCHC rankings. ASU won’t be back in action until Dec. 28 when they take on USNTDP (United States National Team Development Program) in a two-game expedition series.

