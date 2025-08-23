Auston Matthews Is Convinced That the 2025-26 Maple Leafs Are a Great Team

Auston Matthews doesn’t talk a lot, but when he does, it usually matters. As the Toronto Maple Leafs get ready for the 2025–26 season, their captain sounds quietly confident. He isn’t promising the moon. He isn’t saying “Cup or bust.” However, he is making one thing clear: he believes this team is strong, motivated, and ready to push further than they have before.

Maple Leafs fans might disagree, but his tone might be exactly what this group needs.

Matthews Is Excited About Change, But He’s Grounded in Reality

Matthews didn’t ignore the obvious. This roster has seen changes, and not small ones. Chief among them, Mitch Marner moved to the desert of Nevada. But instead of framing it as a disruption, he framed it as an opportunity. He said he’s excited about both the new guys who’ve come in and the players who are still in the room.

That balance matters. Too often, the Maple Leafs’ story is written as one of extremes — either a total overhaul is needed or the team is just a tweak away. Matthews’ message sits in the middle. Yes, change is here, but that’s not a crisis. It’s just part of building something stronger.

“I know we’ve got a great team,” he said. On paper and in the locker room. Simple as that. He noted Matthew Knies‘ emergence as a positive. John Tavares is returning on a team-friendly contract.

Matthews Brings a Focused, Day-to-Day Mindset to 2025-26

One of Matthews’ strongest points was about focus. He doesn’t want this team to look too far ahead. That’s been a problem before. Toronto can get caught up in what it should be or what it has to prove in April and May.

Matthews’ view is different: take care of today. Show up ready to compete in camp. Carry that through the regular season. Build the right habits. That’s the pathway, not fast-forwarding to the playoffs before you’ve put the work in.

It’s the kind of thing you’d expect a veteran captain to say, but it matters more because he’s lived the other side — the hype, the frustration, the endless “when will they break through?” questions. He knows shortcuts don’t exist.

Matthews Believes in His Teammates – New and Old

Matthews also spoke about his teammates in a way that shows leadership. He praised the new additions and pointed to the guys already here as part of the foundation. He mentioned younger players who are still growing into their roles and said they’ll only get better.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

That’s a subtle but important point. This team isn’t just about the stars anymore. Toronto needs players throughout the lineup to step forward. Matthews seems to recognize that and is setting the tone for a more collective effort.

The Maple Leafs, As Always, Are Hungry to Win

At the same time, Matthews didn’t sugarcoat how hard it is to win in the NHL. He admitted it’s tough, that the margin is slim, and that focus and sacrifice are the only way through. That kind of realism is refreshing. It avoids false bravado but also makes his belief in the group more credible.

The Maple Leafs don’t need big speeches right now. They need steady leadership and a sense of direction. Matthews gave that during his interview. His words were simple, maybe even understated. However, they carried the message. Matthews believes this is a strong team. He believes that change isn’t bad; it’s a natural part of progress. His focus is on the present, not just the future. And, he knows that winning is hard, but he thinks this group is capable.

For fans who’ve been through years of ups and downs, it might be encouraging to hear their captain talk this way. He isn’t selling false hope, but he isn’t downplaying expectations either. He’s charting a middle course — confident but grounded.

If that tone carries into the room, maybe this is the start of something different. The question now is whether the team can turn these positives into reality.