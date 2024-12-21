3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 4-2 Win Over the Ducks

The Colorado Avalanche are in a key stretch heading into the New Year. After a slow start to the season, things have turned. Their 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks, though expected, was important. They needed to do more of the same on Friday in Anaheim.

A fast start by the Anaheim Ducks was quickly mitigated and the Avalanche rolled the remainder of the night, closing out another 4-2 win. On top of that, the Minnesota Wild lost, and the Avalanche gained two critical points. Let’s focus on this latest win and the three takeaways from the game against the Ducks.

Nichushkin Quietly Having a Very Good Season

Valeri Nichushkin has been such a nice contrast to Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon, and the high-powered offensive talent the Avalanche have. While the latter streaks down the ice making picturesque plays, Nichushkin knows that his size and strength are his biggest advantages.

Nichushkin picked up his 10th goal of the season to make it 2-1, batting in a rebound after a MacKinnon rush. He now has 10 goals in 18 games since making his return from suspension in mid-November and has a three-game goal streak going for himself.

Nichushkin is one of the premier second-line wingers in the league when he’s on his game. Right now, he’s on his game. Contributions like his are going to be critical if the Avalanche want to get back into the thick of the Central Division race. Nuke has delivered so far.

Take ‘Em to the Woodshed

Though the Avalanche still have a few things on their wish list, they certainly have to be pleased with their goaltending situation currently. What was once the clear Achilles heel of the team has now become a strength thanks to a pair of well-timed trades.

Backup Scott Wedgewood got the nod on Friday and continued a string of strong performances. He turned away 30 of 32 shots on the night, making more than a few pivotal saves. He made one sprawling save, in particular, that led to a Samuel Girard penalty shot moments later (Girard did not convert).

The Avalanche are tied for 28th in team save percentage, but the number has been steadily climbing. Given how bad Alex Georgiev was, it’s going to take more than a month of solid play to get them out of the basement in that category. Still, it’s nice to see Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood (the Lumber Yard) putting in stellar performances.

Life From the Avalanche Power Play

The power play ranks ninth in the NHL, so what more could one possibly ask for? Well, given that it was a top unit for the early part of the season, it’s clear that there is more there than what the Avalanche have been delivering of late.

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Avalanche came into the game clicking on just eight of their previous 58 opportunities. With as much talent as there is, this should be a top-three unit at all times. Like a lot of other teams, the Avalanche struggle to take advantage of deflections and rebounds, often searching for the perfect goal.

Cale Makar got one on the power play against the Ducks, however, so that’s a good sign. If the Avalanche can get back to the kind of performance they were experiencing early in the season, the team is going to be even tougher to handle going forward.

Avs Keep Rolling

The Avalanche are currently one of the hottest teams in the West, having won seven of their last 10 games. They are now in third place in the Central Division and sit just four points back of the Wild. Every game matters at this stage and the Avalanche are winning the games they are supposed to win.

As reinforcements continue coming down the pike, the Avalanche are only going to get better. You can see the team playing with confidence that wasn’t there to start the season. Now that the goaltending has been figured out, the Avalanche should emerge as contenders again.