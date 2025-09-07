Blackhawks 2025-26 Player Previews: Artyom Levshunov

The Chicago Blackhawks have an important season ahead of them. The organization has committed to building through the draft, and a plethora of draft picks are NHL-ready, or on the cusp of being NHL-ready. Many young players will have a chance to make their mark this season; some becoming everyday players while many others will make their NHL debuts. Meanwhile, a small group of veterans will be tasked with helping the youngsters find their way.

In this series headed into the 2025-26 campaign, we’ll preview each player projected to make the roster, and what their role will be with the team. This edition’s spotlight is on Artyom Levshunov.

Levshunov By The Numbers

Drafted: Second Overall in 2024 by the Blackhawks

Position: Defenseman (Right Handed)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 208 pounds

Age/Birthdate: 19 years old (10/28/2005)

Country: Belarus

2024-25 Stats: 0 goals, 6 assists, 6 points in 18 games

Career Stats: 0 goals, 6 assists, 6 points in 18 games

How He Got Here

In 2024, the Blackhawks knew they were in a win-win situation with the second overall pick. They knew they could draft Ivan Demidov and solidify their top talent on offense. Or, they could select Levshunov and get a top defenseman. They chose the defense route, as general manager Kyle Davidson called him the “total package.”

Levshunov is also known for his hectic development schedule, having been on four different teams in the last three years. From Belarus, he went to the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL (United States Hockey League), to Michigan State University, to the Rockford IceHogs, and to the Blackhawks. He made an early impression in Green Bay with 42 points in 62 games, and his jump to college was just as impressive. With 35 points in 38 games with Michigan State, he was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

Artyom Levshunov, Chicago Blackhawks (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

The markings of a future number one defenseman were there with Levshunov, and being right-handed was a bonus.

Levshunov played most of the season with Rockford, including their playoff run. But he also got a taste of the NHL, making his debut in March. It was beneficial for him, as he said in May he thought it was a good experience and that it helped his development.

Levshunov’s Role in 2025-26

Like any prospect, there are always questions about starting the season in Rockford or the Blackhawks out of training camp. But I would be surprised if Levshunov didn’t start with Chicago. Especially if you read between the lines of Davidson’s comments in April,

“I think those are discussions we’ll have in the offseason of, “Is this a player that’s best suited just to go in the NHL and have to figure it out?” because a lot of the tools are NHL level, especially game experience and situational experience. He doesn’t have that, but you only kind of get that from playing. Could he get that in the American League? Yeah, potentially. But there’s also value in him being in this environment and around the players that we have here, and some of the age group that we have here. I think that could be really beneficial to him as well. So, we’ll kind of see how the offseason goes, and some of those discussions, but he’s close.”

Levshunov actually switched off on Blackhawks’ d-pairings last season, including getting some reps with Alex Vlasic on the top pair. Two of his six points came from the power play, and knowing there were some expected bumps, he still recorded a point in half of the games he played. He looked stronger as time went on, with one of my favorite moments from him being against the Vancouver Canucks in March. He showed a lot of patience and smarts with the puck to not overreact to his team struggling to get the puck out.

I foresee him having a bigger role in 2025-26, including the power play. He does have a lot of great talent offensively and defensively, and he is one worth watching because there are so many ways his game will progress. The Blackhawks are excited about his development, too, with Davidson saying he was “so impressed with him.”

Therefore, I think they will give him every opportunity to shine next season, especially knowing how important he is for their future.