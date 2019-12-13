Blackhawks Place Calvin de Haan on IR with Right Shoulder Injury

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chicago Blackhawks placed defenceman Calvin de Haan on injured reserve Thursday with a right shoulder injury.

The 28-year-old de Haan got hurt during Tuesday night’s 5-1 loss at Vegas. He had off-season surgery on the same shoulder.

De Haan has one goal and five assists in 29 games in his first season with Chicago. He was acquired in a trade with Carolina in June.

The IR move was made retroactive to Tuesday.

The last-place Blackhawks have been riddled by injuries, but defenceman Olli Maatta is expected to return for Thursday night’s game at Arizona. Maatta had been sidelined by an illness.

