Blackhawks Place Calvin de Haan on IR with Right Shoulder Injury

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chicago Blackhawks placed defenceman Calvin de Haan on injured reserve Thursday with a right shoulder injury.
The 28-year-old de Haan got hurt during Tuesday night’s 5-1 loss at Vegas. He had off-season surgery on the same shoulder.
De Haan has one goal and five assists in 29 games in his first season with Chicago. He was acquired in a trade with Carolina in June.
The IR move was made retroactive to Tuesday.
The last-place Blackhawks have been riddled by injuries, but defenceman Olli Maatta is expected to return for Thursday night’s game at Arizona. Maatta had been sidelined by an illness.
