Brooke’s Blackhawks Notebook: Nazar, Korchinski & Network Debacles

Welcome to ‘Brooke’s Blackhawks Notebook,’ a recurring series that will discuss all the latest topics surrounding the team in a notebook fashion. This means all grievances will be aired, and all peaks will be celebrated (depending on the day, of course!). If you have strong opinions on all the latest happenings in the Blackhawks’ world, you have come to the right place!

The Chicago Blackhawks are heading into their fifth preseason game (out of six), and lots have occurred since the first game on Sept. 25. Some star prospects didn’t cut the NHL roster, while concerns were raised on and off the ice for different reasons. So, let’s discuss the latest.

The CHSN Debacle

I promised all grievances would be aired in this notebook, so let’s start with the biggest one: the Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). The new network replaces NBC Sports Chicago, which aired the White Sox, Bulls, and Blackhawks games and currently only has deals with DirecTV, U-Verse, and Astound Broadband. The Blackhawks preseason game against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 1 aired on CHSN for the first time. Fans who didn’t have the three networks could only watch the game if they got an over-the-air antenna for their TVs, which frustrated many fans, including me.

The Blackhawks’ final two preseason games will be aired on CHSN, so unless they get deals with any other networks/streaming services by Oct. 4 and 5, fans are in the same inconvenient boat of having possibly no access to the games.

I don’t think fans should have to invest in an over-the-air antenna (unless they want to, of course!) when they should already have access to the channel through the cable and streaming services they already pay for. Even defenseman Alec Martinez couldn’t watch the game. I have hope it will get resolved before the regular season starts, but it is frustrating that it even came to this in the first place.

Nazar Sent to Rockford

It was talked about, even at the end of last season, that it wouldn’t be surprising to see defenseman Kevin Korchinski and forward Frank Nazar end up with the Rockford IceHogs, considering we have seen how the extra development time worked wonders with players like Alex Vlasic. When general manager Kyle Davidson added seven new players over the summer, the Rockford option became more prevalent. However, I hoped they might force the Blackhawks’ hand in the preseason and make the roster.

Frank Nazar, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I was honestly surprised by Nazar’s preseason showings. Even though he played in three NHL games last season, he was dominant, so I thought he would be a standout, but he wasn’t, which is fine. Coming from the University of Michigan, he is new to the league and has a lot to learn and adjust to. He even said he worked on conditioning over the summer to help adapt to the pro league. Still, ultimately, he was sent to Rockford.

Head coach Luke Richardson explained they want him playing big minutes and in important situations. He did well in his first Rockford preseason game on Oct. 2, where he had a goal and an assist. Ultimately, if he can stack numbers like that on a nightly basis, that would be great for his development, and better yet, it would likely earn him a call-up at some point this season, too, which I believe will happen.

After seeing Nazar’s preseason, I think Rockford was the right move for him, even though, selfishly, I wanted to see him on the Blackhawks’ roster. Nazar even said he didn’t have the preseason he wanted but is strictly focused on the IceHogs now, and I think he will succeed there.

…Korchinski Also Sent to Rockford

Now, onto Kevin Korchinski. Something I admire about him is he seems very go-with-the-flow. Last November, when there was debate about whether the Blackhawks would keep him in Chicago or send him back to the Seattle Thunderbirds (Western Hockey League) so he would be eligible to play for Team Canada at the World Juniors, he said, “Whether I would stay here or go there, either way, I’m happy.” He seems to carry that same mindset into training camp, after being asked if he felt like he was competing for a job, he replied, “Yeah, I think every year you have to compete.” Followed by, “I just want to put my best foot forward and show the hockey player I am.”

Korchinski said he focused on strength this summer, gaining some weight, while general manager Kyle Davidson mentioned that consistency in his defense is what they want to see, too.

The Blackhawks have been tough on Korchinski because they believe in him. For example, last February, Richardson benched him for a bit during a game, and the following month, Korchinski was advised to some bite to his game, which captain Nick Foligno helped by battling him in practice. He did get stung last season by not being able to go to Rockford due to his age, and due to all the injuries, he didn’t get a consistent defense partner, either.

The message of belief was the same as last year, where Richardson said Davidson reiterated to Korchinski, after sending him to Rockford, that they believe in him and his NHL future. He didn’t have the best preseason, and as Richardson said, they don’t want him to struggle in the NHL. Let’s put it this way: he doesn’t have to struggle with the Blackhawks like he did last season, which is a big difference.

There was a lot on Korchinski’s plate last season, and I believe Rockford will do wonders for him by allowing him to just play his game.

In other news, Rockford should be exciting to watch with Nazar, Korchinski, and even second-overall pick Artyom Levshunov. The team is expected to have a big year.

The Déjà vu Preseason Game

Lastly, I want to talk about the Blackhawks’ game against Minnesota on Oct. 1. It is preseason, and it was one game, but it did raise alarm bells to me that the Blackhawks got outshot 42-21 in a 7-2 loss. The Wild played many of their starters, as did the Blackhawks, which was concerning. Considering they put so much emphasis this preseason on the pace and difficulty aspect, it was tough to see that unfold.

I tweeted that the performance gave me flashbacks to seasons prior where they got heavily outshot and outplayed, and it wasn’t fun to witness. Foligno stated that the Hawks fell into old habits, which you don’t want to hear, considering preseason is almost like a “fresh start.” Lukas Reichel chimed in that there wasn’t much chemistry.

There are a lot of new faces playing together, and luckily, they have two more chances to make that one a distant memory. I believe there will be a better response against Minnesota on Oct. 4. However, it is something to watch going into the season.

It has been a busy time for the Blackhawks, with many more topics to cover. Hockey season is officially in full swing, with opening night just five days away (Oct. 8) and surely more interesting storylines to close the preseason.