Canucks News & Rumors: Suter, Raty, Patera & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Pius Suter is day to day with an upper-body injury. Also, Aatu Raty remains with the main roster and could be a part of the opening night roster. Additionally, Jonathan Lekkerimaki is one of many main roster cuts.

Suter Out With Upper Body Injury

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet announced Suter is out with an upper-body injury on Oct. 2. The head coach added the forward is day-to-day after missing back-to-back practices. Suter suffered an injury after an altercation with Corey Perry against the Edmonton Oilers in the club’s preseason match-up on Sept. 30.

Pius Suter of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators in Game Six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Canucks signed Suter before last season on a two-year deal. He proved to be a versatile forward as he played on multiple lines for the club during the year. He scored the series-winning goal for the club against the Nashville Predators in Game 6.

Canucks Keep Raty

The Canucks announced multiple cuts to their roster on Oct. 1st. One of the players the organization decided to keep for the time being was Raty. The forward continues to skate with the club’s likely opening night lineup on the third line between Nils Hoglander and Conor Garland.

Raty is currently in the spot Teddy Blueger played last year alongside Garland and Dakota Joshua. Meanwhile, Blueger is centring the fourth line alongside Nils Aman and Kiefer Sherwood. Raty’s spot on the third line isn’t guaranteed as Suter is currently day-to-day, and Joshua will return to the lineup soon.

However, if Raty starts the season on the third line for the Canucks, it will be a massive opportunity for the 21-year-old. The club acquired him from the New York Islander in the Bo Horvat trade in 2023, and he has played 97 games with the Abbotsford Canucks since. He has 20 goals and 64 points in those games. Regardless of whether he sticks around on the main roster, the forward will gain some meaningful experience in Vancouver.

Canucks Cut Lekkerimaki

Although the Canucks kept a young player in Ratu, they did cut one of their top prospects in Lekkerimaki. After spending preseason playing alongside Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk in the club’s top six, he will start the season in Abbotsford, where he will be an essential piece in the offence. The Swedish winger led the club in preseason points, scoring one goal and three points.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There is still a chance the Canucks call Lekkerimaki up to the main roster at some point in the season. The organization expects him to develop and learn more about the North American game in Abbotsford. He played six games in Abbotsford last season, scoring one goal and two points. The forward could be a welcomed addition later in the regular season and provide the club with an additional boost of energy down the stretch of the year. Nonetheless, the Canucks have a potential offensive weapon waiting in Abbotsford.

Along with Lekkerimaki, the Canucks announced they assigned Linus Karlsson, Kirill Kudryavstsev and defenceman Elias Pettersson to the American Hockey League. All four players are important players to watch in Abbotsford this season.

Bruins Claim Patera

The Canucks also assigned multiple players to Abbotsford, including Phillip Di Giuseppe, Christian Wolanin and goalie Jiri Patera. The Boston Bruins claimed Patera off of waivers due to their current goalie situation.

The Canucks are without Thatcher Demko for the start of the season due to his knee injury. The organization did sign Kevin Lankinen to a one-year deal. The veteran goalie will likely split starts alongside 23-year-old Arturs Silovs while the organization waits for Demko to return.

Regular Season Around the Corner

The Canucks play their final preseason game on Oct. 4 against the Edmonton Oilers. The club’s first regular season game is at home against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 9. The organization plays another game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 11 before they head on the road for a four-game trip. They finish the month of October with three games at home.