4 Blackhawks Who Could Outperform Their Contracts This Season

After injuries and youth led to the Chicago Blackhawks earning only 52 points last season, the team will look to rebound as the injured players return and the young players build upon the experience they gained filling in. The team added more veteran presence to the roster, signing Tyler Bertuzzi, Alec Martinez, Pat Maroon, and others to help the team and allow for the younger talent to develop. Four players could easily outperform their contracts this season as the Blackhawks look to improve from last season.

Connor Bedard

Although this seems like a no-brainer/slam dunk, what makes this selection even more relevant is that Connor Bedard will make only $950,000 in the second year of his entry-level contract. This is quite the bargain for a player who certainly looks like the real deal and had 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games last season. Even a modest increase in point production this season will make his contract an absolute bargain.

With continued physical maturation and a year of pro experience, Bedard should transform from a great rookie to a legit No.1 center. He will get badly needed reinforcements in wingers Bertuzzi, a standout for the Detroit Red Wings before stopovers with the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs, and Teuvo Teravainen, the 2015 Stanley Cup champion who is back in the Windy City after eight seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. The Blackhawks will enjoy two more seasons of this contract before Bedard becomes a restricted free agent.

Ryan Donato

Donato was signed as a free agent on July 1, 2023, with a cap hit of $2 million. The 28-year-old scored 16, 14, and 12 goals in the past three seasons, but he brings his 50 even-strength points to the team. Watch for Donato’s goal total to rise this season, as his shooting percentage should return to his usual average of 9.7. He’s not the fastest skater, but he likes to go to the net. Due to the number of injuries last season, the Blackhawks got a good taste of Donato’s ability to play anywhere in the lineup, as he was even on the top line with Bedard for a time and performed well with the youngster.

Ryan Donato, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The versatile forward is also a physical presence in the lineup, recording over 100 hits. Plus, he had 43 takeaways to just 25 giveaways last season. Even if Donato is not a top-line scorer, the Blackhawks are happy to have him in the lineup as he plays his role well and is an excellent piece to have going into the season.

Pat Maroon

The 36-year-old signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Blackhawks on July 1, 2024, after being traded to the Minnesota Wild and then to the Bruins during the previous season. Maroon brings a veteran presence to the team, including winning the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021, becoming one of few players to achieve back-to-back championships with different teams. This background is crucial to a young team that must learn how to win and compete for playoff spots in the NHL.

Maroon will bring another physical presence to the team. During his brief time in Boston, he made a memorable hit in the first game of the Bruins’ first-round playoff series against the Maple Leafs when he laid a massive check in the first period that sent Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren flying into the Bruins’ bench. He is also a vocal leader, echoed former Bruins teammate Brandon Carlo. “When you hear a guy like that speaking, everybody listens. Everyone takes care of what they’re going to based off of his words, just from his experience and his leadership. He’s a great resource for all of us and a great leader as well.”

Alec Martinez

It is no secret that the Blackhawks’ blueline was not very good last season. The addition of Alec Martinez, a three-time Stanley Cup winner who still logs more than 19 minutes a night at 37, will go a long way toward solidifying the defense. He has played 818 career regular season games and another 131 playoff games. He’s won three Stanley Cups with two different franchises and has always been one of the most consistent, hard-working, determined defensemen in the league.

Martinez will also be another player who could provide a veteran locker-room presence for the Blackhawks. After leaving the Vegas Golden Knights, former teammate Alex Pietrangelo said that “He’s probably one of the best teammates, if not the best teammate, I’ve ever had. You’re not going to meet many people that are better than him.” Having this kind of presence on and off the ice is another valuable and priceless addition to a young team.

After struggling in their first five preseason games, the Hawks finally hit the “W” column with a 6-2 victory over the Blues on Saturday (Oct 5). Chicago will open the season on the road against the Utah Hockey Club and get their first chance to improve on last season’s effort. It may also give us a glimpse to see if these four players will outperform their contracts this season.