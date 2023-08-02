Blue Jackets’ Babcock Can Turn Roslovic’s Career Around

In the NHL, expectations are high, and the pressure to perform consistently is immense, especially for a first-round pick. Not every player lives up to their potential, and one such player has been Columbus Blue Jackets center Jack Roslovic.

After registering 38 points on 11 goals and 27 assists in just 26 games during the 2014-15 season for the U.S. National Under-18 Team, Roslovic caught the attention of pro scouts and was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round, 25th overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft.

A lot was expected of Roslovic when he turned pro in the fall of 2016 after playing one season of college hockey at Miami (Ohio), and with good reason. An excellent skater, handler of the puck, and passer who sees the ice well, the Columbus, Ohio native was gifted with the talent saved for stars.

Seven-Year NHL Journey Filled With Disappointment & Unmet Expectations

In his NHL career, Roslovic has appeared in 386 games, scoring 71 goals while adding 119 assists for 190 points. While these are credible offensive totals, as a former first-round pick, he’s been a disappointment. The Blue Jackets were certainly expecting more offensive production when they acquired him along with right wing Patrik Laine in a Jan. 2021 trade with the Jets in exchange for center Pierre Luc-Debois and a third-round pick in 2022. While Laine was the marquee name in the deal, there was a lot of excitement about Roslovic coming home to Columbus.

Jack Roslovic, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In his first season in Columbus, Roslovic showed flashes of brilliance and skill that made him a first-round pick. He appeared in 48 games during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, registering 34 points on 12 goals and 22 assists. However, his play away from the puck and inconsistency quickly became a concern and source of frustration for the Blue Jackets and their fans, but those were things that a young player, especially one with Roslovic’s skills, can work on and improve.

During the 2021-22 season, Roslovic scored a career-high 22 goals, along with 23 assists for 45 points in 81 games. While a solid season offensively, his poor defensive play continued to make him a liability, and a continued lack of consistency made him a less-than-ideal fit as a second-line center.

Last season, shuffling back and forth between center and right-wing, Roslovic had 44 points in 77 games but tallied just 11 goals. That drop in goals was puzzling. He was getting a similar number of scoring chances versus the prior season but wasn’t converting as his shooting percentage dropped from 16.8 to 8.9. It was thought playing Roslovic on the wing would make him less of a liability defensively, but that didn’t happen, and he posted a career-worst minus-14 rating.

Roslovic played with good offensive players last season, seeing ice time with Johnny Gaudreau, Kent Johnson, and Laine, among others. As he enters his eighth NHL season, he remains an enigma.

Upcoming 2023-24 Season Important for Roslovic

Perhaps no Blue Jackets player faces more pressure than Roslovic heading into training camp in September. He’s entering the last year of his contract, and with the Blue Jackets roster chock-full of talented centers and wingers, I am having a difficult time seeing where Roslovic fits. While it appears he may be facing an uphill battle for ice time, I’m not ready to give up on him just yet. The reason why is new head coach Mike Babcock.

Mike Babcock (Credit: Mark Scheig, the Hockey Writers)

If there’s a coach in the NHL capable of unlocking Roslovic’s full potential, it’s Babcock. The Blue Jackets’ new bench boss is a master motivator with a history of finding what a player does best and maximizing that ability dating back to his days coaching in the American Hockey League.

What Does Roslovic Do Best?

I believe Babcock will take what Roslovic does best, which is skate, and try to transform his game from being an offensive-minded player who doesn’t generate enough offense consistently to play in the top six into a relentless third or fourth-line checker. With his speed and a willingness to be tenacious, he could be a very effective player at helping keep the chase of the puck going on behind the opponent’s goal line when he’s on the ice. There’s always a place in Babcock’s lineup for a player who forechecks like crazy.

A transformation of Roslovic’s game into this kind of role would not only make him an important player for the Blue Jackets this season, but it would also help prolong his career. Only time will tell if Babcock can help him turn around his career. Here’s betting he will.