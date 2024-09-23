Blue Jackets’ Captains Express Sincere Gratitude Towards Fans

Sunday morning and afternoon was a day to remember for the Columbus Blue Jackets and their fans. The team held their annual open practice and scrimmage at Training Camp.

Of course this season’s version of the event was anything but ordinary given the circumstances. It marked the first time the Blue Jackets’ players took to the ice in front of their fans since the tragedy.

The open areas of the bleachers were filled. By the time the scrimmage was underway, it was standing room only in the bleacher area. Fans also circled around the rink to catch a glimpse of their players on the ice.

Bleachers close to full. Couple workers saying they’ve never seen it so full. #CBJ https://t.co/kzMsuHo31s pic.twitter.com/5lTajityni — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) September 22, 2024

The day consisted of two parts. At first, there was a practice of mostly NHL players working on special teams. Those that participated in the morning did not partake in the scrimmage in the afternoon.

Captains React to the Day

Captain Boone Jenner and alternate captain Zach Werenski were part of the special team’s practice while alternate captains Sean Kuraly and Erik Gudbranson were part of the scrimmage.

We got the chance to talk to all four captains to get their reaction to the events of Sunday and what it meant to them to see the overwhelming response by the fans to fill the Ice Haus.

As usual, the fans delivered. Their presence will take on an even greater importance as the season starts up. They heard you loud and clear. Given what they are going through, they cannot thank you enough for the consistent and amazing support you provide to them. Here is what each of them had to say.

Erik Gudbranson

“I have said this for years. This is my eighth team and these are my favorite fans I’ve played in front of,” Gudbranson said. “They support us so much through thick and thin. They’ve displayed that and their passion for hockey and their passion for our organization for the last two years that have been very difficult. And they stood by our side. It was very exciting to see it back in the building today.”

“It’s devastating. Everybody’s someone’s kid. Most of them are parents and it feels all the same. It’s just a tragic story and we’re definitely going to need (the fans.)”

Sean Kuraly

“It just tells you how excited this town is to see hockey again and how hungry they are to just come and support this team,” Kuraly said. “So I think it’s special for our team. There hasn’t been much success lately, really any success of late. I think you’d be hard pressed to find a more supportive fan base in this league.”

“I think you see a fan base that is feeling the same things we are feeling in terms of the loss of John and all that stuff. And they all just want to be together. This is a way for us to all be together and get through it and share in that. I think it was a first step to the team and fans all being together. I think you could feel that.”

Sean Kuraly says the open practice was a way for the team and their fans to be together. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“The ice is where you find your peace and where you feel at home sometimes. It’s the spot where you can get lost in the competition and you can get lost in the joy of the game. Just obviously going out there and expressing yourself just like you normally would can be sometimes the greatest break in your day when you’re thinking about all the other things. The ice is where we feel together and where we feel comfort. We’re never going to stop thinking about John and it’s never going to go away.”

Zach Werenski

“Not surprised. They’ve been great for years,” Werenski said. “I guess maybe a little surprised because we’re the early group at 9:00. It was just special teams. But I always assume when there’s open practices that the fans are going to come. They’re so unbelievable and so loyal. Hopefully they had some fun with our special teams today. We’re moving the puck well and it’s great getting back in front of them.”

“Fan bases are so important to success in a lot of ways. We play in the NHL and it’s the best job in the world I think and it’s amazing. I’ll never talk bad about it because there’s definitely some nights that you might not be into it. It’s work and the fans there can give you that extra boost. And when you are playing well, when things are going well, it makes you want to play even harder. There’s so many situations within a season where the fans make a big difference. And for us to come out here today after all the stuff we’ve been through and just to see our fans be there and show up, it’s meant a lot to us. It’s been awesome.”

“We love being hockey players and just get back into the grind of things with your teammates and your buddies and going through it. It’s what we love to do. We’re competitive people. In the summer, you can golf against your buddies, play tennis against your buddies. But there’s nothing like getting on the ice and competing against your buddies. So there’s definitely some normalcy getting back to the Ice Haus, getting back to Nationwide going through testing and all that stuff. Obviously there’s going to be tough days with ups and downs. But just to come here and be around the guys that are going through it with you and just get back to battling again. I think it’s been really good for us.”

Boone Jenner

“I’m not even surprised,” Jenner said. “That just goes to show 9:00 A.M. Sunday morning and it’s full on the one side there and around the rink and kids. It’s just that excitement. I don’t know what else to say. We notice it and we don’t take it for granted. I’m not even surprised how they show up the first day that they can. Just the support we’ve gotten the last couple of weeks too. It’s been overwhelming. We’re very appreciative of the Fifth Line and our fan base and what they bring, the support and energy they bring. And even to a practice like this today. It gives us a little extra boost in the morning.”

Boone Jenner reiterates the team doesn’t take the fans for granted. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“They’re always so important to us and their support. They’re the best fans for a reason. They show up and they support us. This season, what’s happened with Johnny and even the last 3-4 weeks and how this fan base steps up. It’s pretty amazing to see not only the good times as an organization, but the really hard times for us. They show up even more and that says something.”

“We’re just really grateful to have them as fans and have this city behind us. We really feel that and we really appreciate that. We are really excited to go play in front of them again. We want to come out and play well and play our hearts out for them because of the support they’ve given us.”