Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Development Camp, Traverse City & More

Finally, business is about to pick up for the Columbus Blue Jackets. This week on News & Rumors, we are going to focus on two major events that act as the unofficial start of Training Camp. We’ll get you set for both Development Camp and the Traverse City Prospect’s Tournament. First, let’s look at the roster for camp and the tournament.

Development Camp & Tournament Roster

On Thursday, the Blue Jackets released their Development Camp and Traverse City roster. This will be subject to change if necessary.

Names to know in Traverse 🔍 https://t.co/0jqVzVBwqx pic.twitter.com/R9Sn894Dn2 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) September 9, 2021

One name you will notice that is not on the roster is top goaltending prospect Daniil Tarasov. Per the Blue Jackets, he was recently vaccinated and will not be cleared in time to play at the start of Traverse City. However there is a chance he could play towards the end of the tournament.

As for the roster, three big names are on it that will be worth monitoring right away. Those are 2020 first rounder Yegor Chinakhov, 2021 first rounder Cole Sillinger and 2021 third rounder Stanislav Svozil. This tournament will serve as Chinakhov’s and Svozil’s first game action in North America. Sillinger even has an outside chance of making the Blue Jackets even if it’s for a couple of games.

Yegor Chinakhov will play his first game in North America in Traverse City. (Russia Hockey/FHR.RU)

Three more names to watch here are Carson Meyer, Josh Dunne and goalie Jet Greaves. Meyer will look to continue his strong play in Cleveland in the hopes of eventually getting a shot on the Blue Jackets. Dunne got a cup of coffee with the Blue Jackets last season and played ok in a limited role. He’s looking to take the next step. And Greaves comes in as the potential backup to Tarasov in Cleveland. He was impressive at the Erie Junior Showcase which was witnessed by former Monsters goalie Brad Thiessen. That backup role in Cleveland could prove to be a big spot down the line if Tarasov has to report to Columbus during the season.

Now that you’ve seen the roster, let’s get you ready for Development Camp.

Development Camp Details

The Blue Jackets will hold Development Camp over two days Sep 13-14 at the OhioHealth Ice Haus connected to Nationwide Arena. Camp is open to the public and free of charge. But you will need to wear a mask if you do attend.

On both days, the goaltenders will work on the ice from 9 A.M. to 9:45 A.M. Then there will be On-Ice Skills from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. After the on-ice portion, players will then conduct an off-ice workout from 11:30 A.M to 12:30 P.M.

On Sep 15, the players going to Traverse City will hold a practice at the Ice Haus from 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. This session is also free and open to the public. Masks will be required.

The team will then travel up to Traverse City on Wednesday in advance of the tournament which for them will start Thursday Sep 16. Let’s get you ready for that.

Traverse City Prospects Tournament

This season’s version of the tournament will be different as just five teams are playing in it as opposed to the eight teams that have played in past years. The Blues, Maple Leafs, Stars and Red Wings join the Blue Jackets in the tournament. Because there are just five teams in the event, the schedules for each team will be imbalanced.

The Red Wings and Blues will each play three games while the Blue Jackets, Stars and Blues will each play four games. You will notice the Blue Jackets do not play the Blues while they have two games against the Maple Leafs. Because of the unbalanced schedule, the Matthew Wuest Memorial Cup will not be awarded this season.

The Blue Jackets schedule is as follows (all times eastern):

Sep 16: Toronto 3 P.M.

Sep 17: Dallas 7 P.M.

Sep 19: Detroit 6 P.M.

Sep 20: Toronto 1 P.M.

There will be practice everyday from Sep 16-19 and no practice on Sep 20 in advance of their last game. Mike Eaves, head coach of the Cleveland Monsters, will be the head coach of the Blue Jackets’ prospects.

Finally, all games of the tournament will be streamed on detroitredwings.com. But expect there to be additional streaming options announced in the coming days.