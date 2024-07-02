Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Monahan, Free Agency & More

Day 1 of NHL Free Agency has come and gone. Are you exhausted yet? Between the NHL Awards, the NHL Draft and the start of free agency, it has been a wild time in the hockey world.

For the first time in NHL history, teams spent over $1 billion on Day 1 of free agency. The Columbus Blue Jackets had a small hand in that. In the process, they addressed perhaps their biggest need coming into the 2024-25 season. That’s where we begin this edition of News & Rumors.

Monahan Wanted Columbus

Although the Blue Jackets landed what many consider the best center prospect of the 2024 NHL Draft in Cayden Lindstrom, there’s a good chance he plays the upcoming season in Medicine Hat. Center ice was still a pressing need that had to be addressed at the NHL level.

GM Don Waddell wasted no time and filled that need with someone Johnny Gaudreau is very familiar with. The Blue Jackets signed C Sean Monahan to a 5-year deal worth $27.5 million.

Sean Monahan said that Columbus was a destination of his all along. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In Waddell’s mind, signing Monahan accomplished the task the Blue Jackets were set out to do. Besides finding a potential number-one center, they brought in an experienced veteran who can help mentor the young talent. It also helps that Monahan wanted to be in Columbus and can help in multiple areas.

“I think leadership in our group along with leadership at a potential of a top forward,” Waddell said about what Monahan can bring. “I think we accomplished both in being able to sign Sean. He’s a first line centerman and a great history. He’s worn letters in different places he’s been. So I think what we set out to do today, we accomplished.”

Monahan feels like he’ll fit in with what the Blue Jackets are trying to do. He also appreciates what Columbus has to offer for families and being closer to them.

“I think they got a really young group of some skilled players and also some great veterans, Johnny (Gaudreau) being one of them, a fantastic captain Boone (Jenner) who I know, Erik Gudbranson who I played with. All I’ve heard is good things from past and current players that live there.”

“That kind of thing was huge for me. It’s drivable for my family to get there. It’s in the East it’s in the same time zone. There’s so many positives about the place. I’ve heard nothing but great things about raising your family in the city of Columbus.”

Waddell echoed Monahan’s sentiment about Columbus being a great place. It was also his destination all along.

“It’s interesting. Both Mike Priest and I talked to Sean and he said Columbus has been a destination of his all along. Obviously having Johnny here to be able to play with but all along he said this is a benefit for me to have Johnny here but that’s not why I came here. He’s got a newborn baby. He’s heard so much about Columbus and he wants to set up his home here. And that’s always encouraging to hear.”

Monahan’s Health

Monahan’s journey from the time he left the Calgary Flames to now signing with the Blue Jackets is well documented. He went to Montreal and to Winnipeg where he just came off a season of playing in 83 regular season games. He played 49 with the Canadiens and the final 24 with the Jets before the playoffs.

Monahan says this is the most confident he’s ever felt about himself and where his health is. He also says his best hockey is still ahead of him.

“I’m fully healthy now,” Monahan said. I went through a lot where I was just playing to play. I was injured and when you’re doing that, the things add up. I’ve got everything taken care of now. So I have a different routine and I feel the best I’ve ever felt. So I’m coming into the season. I still don’t think I played my best hockey and it’s not even close. My confidence is back. I think for sure I’m in the best shape of my life. At 29, so it’s an exciting time for me right now.”

The Blue Jackets have a well documented issue with being able to stay healthy. The team hopes that he can continue on with good health while being a consistent presence to the top-six night in and night out. He feels confident he can do that.

Next up in Free Agency

The Blue Jackets did also announce the signings of Cole Clayton and Owen Sillinger to one-year deals on Monday. However Waddell says they still have work to do in free agency.

One area of focus is the blue line. Although Waddell says they’re comfortable with where they’re at as a whole, they want to give guys a chance to play who deserve it. But that won’t stop them from making a move to bolster their depth either.

“Jiricek, played games here last year,” Waddell said. “Had a great run in the playoffs in Cleveland. We want to make sure we give him an opportunity. We’ll probably add at least one more guy to the depth of the team. But when you got Werenski and (Gudbranson) and Severson and Provorov right there, I mean that’s a perfect start. So at some point when the young players are ready, we want to make sure we give them that opportunity.”

Overall, expect the Blue Jackets to fill in their depth chart while taking care of their own RFAs.

