NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Predators, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, Vancouver Canucks, and Edmonton Oilers got a lot done on day one of free agency. Are any of these teams done? And, how did it come to be that both Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault wound up with the Predators? Did Adam Henrique leave money on the table to stay with the Oilers?

Maple Leafs Still Trying to Make Moves

Despite a big day, Nick Alberga of Leafs Morning Take tweeted, “Leafs trying to add more upfront. Told they’re scouring the trade market. We’ll see what happens.” That could mean a trade to free up some additional cap space. The Leafs don’t mind prospects earning their spots, but there needs to be more competition for jobs.

As for one of the team’s big stars, GM Brad Treliving said after free agency action ended on Monday:

“No update on Mitch. Mitch is a great player. We’re lucky to have him … Craig alluded to it at his last press availability. He’s excited to coach him and we move forward. Mitch is training, preparing, getting ready for the season.”

Frank Seravalli ended his live podcast of Daily Faceoff on Monday by talking about how much Vegas missed out on while chasing a Marchessault extension, losing Chandler Stephenson, and not landing Steven Stamkos. He suggested they might turn their attention to Mitch Marner now. Marner was paid his big signing bonus on Monday, which could present an opportunity for teams that weren’t there before.

Predators Made a Huge Splash in Free Agency

After signing a ton of big names, the Nashville Predators arguably made the most noise on the first day of free agency. GM Barry Trotz isn’t done. Trotz says he is going to try to make “a move or two” to create a little more cap space. It’s not clear who would be moved to clear said space, but some are wondering if trading one or more of Cody Glass ($2.5M), Dante Fabbro ($2.5M) or Luke Schenn ($2.75M) would get the Predators where Trotz wants them to be.

Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault were both asked about their exits from the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights, respectively. Neither was happy with the way things went down. Marchessault said he was bitter about his departure, noting, “I don’t think they tried their best to keep me.” Stamkos said, “…the toughest part is trying to hang on to something that maybe isn’t trying to hang on to you…” When Marchessault heard that Stamkos was interested in Nashville, he called him and they both decided they would go together.

Canucks Not Done in Free Agency Yet

According to Darren Dreger of TSN, the Canucks have added some interesting pieces on a big day highlighted by a long-term deal for Jake DeBrusk. Dreger writes, “They still have some cap space so the shopping continues. They might wait a bit and be well positioned for a bargain add in the days ahead.”

Many of the big names came off the board, but there are still a few that haven’t signed yet.

Henrique Left Money on the Table to Stay With the Oilers

The Oilers also had a huge day and the last of their big moves on Monday was to retain the services of Adam Henrique on a two-year extension. Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now wrote:

“I can 100% guarantee you that Adam Henrique was true to his word and turned down more money to return to the @EdmontonOilers and be a part of a team that has a legit chance to compete for the Stanley Cup. Smart, solid versatile forward can play top 6 LW or 3rd line Center.”

The Oilers are now over the salary cap with the moves they made and speculation is that the team is looking to make a roster trade to get back under. Buzz has been that the Oilers might want to ask Evander Kane to waive his no-trade. Ryan Rishaug of TSN reported on Monday, “Some speculation out there about the Oilers and Evander Kane. As of right now, can confirm they have not asked him to waive his no trade at any point.”