Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Recent Signings, National TV, Camp Dates & More

Congratulations are in order. You have made it through most of the offseason. Hockey season is right around the corner. With that comes our debut edition of Blue Jackets News & Rumors for the 2025-26 season.

This space will be reserved for reacting to the news around the team and what it means moving forward. We’ll also react to rumors if there’s enough reason to discuss them. You can expect to see this drop around once a week as news breaks.

We’ll start the new season off by reacting to four signings the Blue Jackets announced in August.

Recent Signings

While the month of August is usually a quiet one in hockey, the Blue Jackets had some contract business to take care of. They were able to get their remaining RFA’s signed.

The Blue Jackets agreed to new contracts with F Mikael Pyyhtia and D Daemon Hunt. Both Pyyhtia and Hunt signed one-year, two-way deals for the 2025-26 season.

Both players should see some time with the Blue Jackets just perhaps not right away.

Pyyhtia played in a career-high 47 NHL games in 2024-25 scoring four goals. The Blue Jackets value his reliability and work ethic. They know what they’re getting when he’s in the lineup. Expect him to fill in on the bottom-six on an as needed basis.

Hunt was acquired as part of the trade that saw David Jiricek go to the Minnesota Wild. Hunt appeared in 48 games for the Cleveland Monsters but has yet to dress for the Blue Jackets. He should see his NHL debut sometime this season especially as an injury fill in. He will be an important part of the Monsters to start the season.

The Blue Jackets went outside the organization when they announced the signing of former Islander F Hudson Fasching. Like Pyyhtia and Hunt, Fasching signed a one-year, two-way deal. He now gets a chance at a much-needed fresh start.

Fasching is entering his ninth NHL season and playing on his fourth NHL team. He’s spent time with the Islanders, Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres.

After scoring 10 goals in 49 games for the Islanders in 2022-23, Fasching followed that up with four goals in 2023-24 and two goals last season while playing on the bottom six. GM Don Waddell saw the need to add depth to the team while adding someone who can help the Monsters.

Hudson Fasching gets a fresh start with the Blue Jackets. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Depending on what happens with Yegor Chinakhov, Fasching could even be a dark horse to make the Blue Jackets out of camp. He adds size, versatility and energy to the lineup.

The Blue Jackets also announced they signed D Brendan Smith to a Pro Tryout contract. He spent last season with the Dallas Stars appearing in 32 games. Known for being a physical defender, Smith brings a veteran presence to the team while hoping to earn a contract either with the Blue Jackets or somewhere else.

In the end, the Blue Jackets took care of their business while adding depth in key areas. It wasn’t flashy but it was effective in filling out the roster while potentially helping the Monsters.

National TV

August also saw the National TV schedule released in the NHL. While the Blue Jackets won’t be seen on TNT this season, they will appear on the ESPN networks a total of six times.

Nov 13 vs. Edmonton (ESPN+)

Dec 9 at Carolina (ESPN+)

Mar 5 vs. Florida (ESPN)

Mar 24 at Philadelphia (ESPN+)

Mar 31 vs. Carolina (ESPN+)

Apr 14 vs. Washington (ESPN)

By Blue Jackets’ standards, six is a good number. It shows that they are trending in the right direction for the future.

The most notable game here is the game on Apr 14 against the Capitals. That could be Alex Ovechkin’s last regular season game in the NHL. He made his debut against the Blue Jackets in 2005.

The Blue Jackets will also be on nationally in Canada a couple of times whether it’s on Amazon Hockey Monday, Wednesday Night Hockey on Sportsnet or on Hockey Night in Canada.

The Blue Jackets surprised a lot of folks last year. They’re primed to try to do it again this season. With a couple of more exclusive games on their schedule, it’s a sign that they’re slowly starting to earn a little more respect.

