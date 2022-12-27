Blue Jackets’ Cole Sillinger at Important Stage in Development

The Columbus Blue Jackets were certainly excited by the prospect of a Columbus native defying the odds and playing in the NHL at 18 years old. While it was certainly a fun turn of events at the time to have Cole Sillinger play for the team during the 2021-22 season, in the long run, it may have been a terrible mistake.

Sillinger’s Career so Far

Sillinger was the Blue Jackets’ 12th overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft and was among the first from his class to make it to the league after he made the opening night roster for the 2021-22 season following a strong training camp. General manager (GM) Jarmo Kekalainen faced a difficult decision though once the season began. Sillinger had a solid start, and even though he struggled later in the season the Jackets couldn’t send him down unless they wanted to commit to sending him back to the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the remainder of the season. Unfortunately, moving him to the American Hockey League was never an option due to the Canadian Hockey League’s agreement with the NHL.

Cole Sillinger of the Medicine Hat Tigers (Randy Feere/Medicine Hat Tigers)

Sillinger had a decent rookie season, however, he struggled with consistency and went eight or more games without a point multiple times. His 31 points through 79 games were impressive considering his age, but he hasn’t done much of anything to follow it up this season. During the early stages of the 2022-23 season, he was invisible for the most part. It also took until the eighth game for him to record his first point, which was an assist against the Arizona Coyotes, and his 14th against the New York Islanders to record his first goal.

Latest News & Highlights

At the holiday break, he’s currently sitting at six points through 30 games which simply put is not good enough to justify an NHL roster spot, especially in a top-six role. Sophomore slumps are a generally accepted principle in sports, however, there’s a difference between a slump and contributing essentially nothing to your organization. With the amount of talent waiting in the wings, it’s hard to justify sticking with him the entire season if his performance doesn’t improve when he gets back from his current injury.

Looking Ahead

The Blue Jackets have reached a crucial point in Sillinger’s development with no way of winning for the time being. The first option is to send a message that he’s not performing well enough and move him back to the WHL, but that’s very unlikely to happen at this stage since it’s a permanent solution to the problem this season. It would allow him to regain some confidence at a lower-level league, however, it would certainly upset the player as he has a season and a half of NHL experience at this point and is considered an NHL player rather than a prospect.

If the team would’ve sent Sillinger to the World Junior Championship that would’ve been a more reasonable approach, but his injury made that impossible, and it’s unlikely they ever even considered it. The second option would be to do what the Seattle Kraken did with Shane Wright and send him on a conditioning stint to the AHL. It’s not a long-term solution but it could be enough to spark his confidence and get him back up to speed.

Cole Sillinger, Columbus Blue Jackets (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lastly, the most likely option would be that Sillinger remains in the NHL for the remainder of the season with nothing changing. If this was a mid-level prospect with minimal potential then that could be fine, however, the longer he struggles the more likely it affects his long-term development. If they’re going to go this route, they should at least have him play on the wing for a while to reduce his responsibilities and help him focus on developing offensive consistency.

It’s no secret that the Blue Jackets have had a tough time developing forwards, particularly during the Jarmo Kekalainen era. Names like Kerby Rychel and Sonny Milano come to mind with more recent examples being Liam Foudy and Emil Benstrom. Some of them like Rychel weren’t legitimate NHL-caliber players, however, Milano shined when he left the organization.

Related: Blue Jackets Who Should Be Untouchable in 2023

Sillinger can still have a great career in the NHL. It’s not a bad thing to not be ready for the biggest league in the world at the age of 19. Most players don’t get the experience he has now until their mid-20s, but it’s time to give his development a bit of a reset one way or another. If he’s sent to the WHL, the Tigers will likely trade his rights which would make it so he can go play meaningful games and compete for the Memorial Cup. He may not be happy about it, but it makes sense considering how he has played so far in the NHL. If it was possible to send him to the AHL, that would be much better however unfortunately that is not an option. Regardless of what they do, the Blue Jackets need to change something with Sillinger in order to help him get his development back on track.