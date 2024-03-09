Blue Jackets Used Simple Approach For Effective Trade Deadline

The word around the Columbus Blue Jackets going into Trade Deadline week was they weren’t going to be too active. As it turned out, that was accurate.

The Blue Jackets made three trades but none of which were considered anything major. The two players that went out were expected to varying degrees. The one player brought in was to help in a position of need.

It was a simple yet effective approach for the Blue Jackets. They took care of much needed business while setting themselves up for what is shaping up to be an interesting offseason.

Jack Roslovic

The Blue Jackets completed this deal just in the nick of time from the 3:00 P.M. eastern deadline. They sent Jack Roslovic to the New York Rangers in exchange for a conditional 2026 fourth-round pick. The fourth rounder can become a third round if the Rangers make the Stanley Cup Final and Roslovic plays in 50% or more of the playoff games. The Blue Jackets also retained 50% of Roslovic’s contract.

We said coming in that Roslovic was the player who had the highest chance of being dealt. We thought it would be a close to the deadline trade as teams were evaluating all of their options. The Rangers circled back and were able to complete the trade.

Jack Roslovic is taking his talent to the New York Rangers. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Roslovic was a pending UFA who had good and bad moments with the team. When he was on, he was an effective player who could score a point per game. Other times his inconsistency dragged him down.

Given his contract status, it made sense that a trade took place here. The Blue Jackets were able to get a future asset out of the trade. The retention is just for the rest of this season so that’s not a big deal. This was a widely expected trade but it was an effective one. It now opens up a much needed forward spot for someone. Trey Fix-Wolansky gets the first shot on Saturday.

Andrew Peeke

Unlike Roslovic, Andrew Peeke had term left on his contract. It was still expected that the Blue Jackets were pursuing a trade. It was just a matter of finding a team and an opportunity.

Enter the Boston Bruins. They acquired Peeke and the rest of his contract so that the Blue Jackets did not have to retain anything. In return, the Blue Jackets received Jakub Zboril and a third-round pick in 2027. This was shrewd business to get rid of the contract, gain a future asset and help the Cleveland Monsters in their playoff chase.

Zboril was assigned to the Monsters. He had been in AHL Providence. He hasn’t been able to stick with the Bruins. He is a pending UFA after this season so we’ll see if the Blue Jackets see any future plans for him.

Again, this was an effective trade to clear the defensive logjam while getting rid of the money remaining. With so many RFAs to sign, the Blue Jackets need all the cap space they can get.

Malcolm Subban

In their first deal of the day, the Blue Jackets acquired goaltender Malcolm Subban from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations. This move helps the organization’s goaltending depth.

John Davidson said the team needed a fifth goaltender since they lost Spencer Martin to waivers. In Subban, they get depth and someone who can help the Monsters in their playoff chase. Subban and Jet Greaves are now the expected tandem in net.

In case anything happens in Columbus to the goaltending, Subban could come up if they want Greaves staying with the Monsters. Like the other two trades, it was an effective move that should benefit the team.

Effective, Yet Simple

The Blue Jackets were never going to make a big splash at this deadline. That’s for the next GM to handle. But they did make necessary moves that are effective and not complicated.

The Blue Jackets shed cap space, added future assets and helped the Monsters on a potential run. Perhaps they could have done a little more. Teams did call about retaining cap space as a third-party broker. But Davidson said there wasn’t enough value in what teams were asking to do. Other players were asked about but nothing moved the needed.

Now the real new story begins as the Blue Jackets turn their attention to finding their next GM. As for this deadline, they simply did what they had to do. Right now, that was the correct approach given what all is coming next.