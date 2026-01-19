Bruins Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Morale Boost, Buyers or Sellers, Injuries and More

The Boston Bruins are in the midst of a significant hot streak, having won eight of their last nine games to solidify their position in the Atlantic Division playoff race. Here are the key storylines and their upcoming schedule for the week of Jan. 19-26, 2026.

Buying or Selling?

With the March 6 trade deadline approaching, the Bruins are in a fascinating position. While currently holding a playoff spot (4th in the Atlantic, 28-19-2), rumors persist that general manager Don Sweeney might still consider moving expiring contracts if it benefits the team’s long-term future. Names circulating in trade rumors include defenseman Andrew Peeke and forward Viktor Arvidsson. Conversely, there is speculation about the Bruins adding a piece to bolster their blue line for a run.

Offensive Explosion & Morale Boost

The team is riding high after a historic offensive surge. Earlier this month (Jan. 10), they scored 10 goals against the New York Rangers—their first double-digit output since 1988. They followed this up with a solid 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday (Jan. 17). Key players like David Pastrnak (who recently tied a team record with six assists in one game) and Morgan Geekie (25 goals on the season) are driving this production.

The defense is currently banged up. Andrew Peeke is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, missing the recent Chicago game. Jordan Harris practiced at TD Garden last week after being out with an ankle fracture since October, but is not expected to play any time soon. Hampus Lindholm rejoined the team Saturday against the Blackhawks after being injured Jan. 3. The team will still need depth defenders like Mason Lohrei to step up during this week’s tough matchups against Western Conference heavyweights.

Bruins Schedule Jan 19 – 26

Date Opponent Time (ET) Venue Notes Tue, Jan 20 @ Dallas Stars 7:30 PM American Airlines Center Tough road test against a top Central Division team. Thu, Jan 22 vs Vegas Golden Knights 7:00 PM TD Garden Home game against the 2023 Cup champions. Sat, Jan 24 vs Montreal Canadiens 7:00 PM TD Garden Classic “Original Six” rivalry night at home. Mon, Jan 26 @ NY Rangers 7:00 PM Madison Square Garden Rematch of the recent 10-2 Bruins victory.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.