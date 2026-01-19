Grading the Sharks & Canucks’ Kiefer Sherwood Trade

As the Olympic break approaches, teams seem to be scrambling to get some deals done before another roster freeze. On Monday (Jan. 19) morning, the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks pulled off a trade that saw Kiefer Sherwood sent to the Sharks in exchange for two second-round picks and Cole Clayton.

Sherwood, who is 30 years old, has scored 17 goals and added six assists for 23 points through 44 games this season. Throughout his career, he has scored 60 goals and added 61 assists for 121 points through 309 games, which comes out to a 0.39 points-per-game average. Sherwood is also second in the NHL in hits with 210.

Kiefer Sherwood, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Clayton, who is 25 years old, is a defender who has played 33 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the San Jose Barracuda, where he has scored two goals and added three assists for five points. He has no NHL experience.

Sharks Add Physical Presence

Sherwood is exactly the kind of player the Sharks are looking for. They have a physical presence in their bottom six in Ryan Reaves, but adding someone who can hit and provide some offensive production will help them in their surprising playoff push. Some fans have expressed concern that Sherwood may simply be on a shooting heater that isn’t sustainable, but even if he only provides 30-40 points a season, his physical play makes him a valuable addition.

The Sharks did have to part with two second-round picks, but they can afford to do so. In the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, the Sharks already own the Avalanche’s second-round pick, so they will still be selecting in that round. However, they now don’t select in the second round of the 2027 NHL Entry Draft. With that being said, not having to move a current roster player is also a positive.

While it might look like a slight overpay, Sherwood is exactly what the Sharks need if they hope to make a push for the postseason. He is a pending unrestricted free agent, meaning he may leave after the 2025-26 season concludes, but even as a rental, this is a decent move for the Sharks.

Sharks Grade: B

Canucks Bring in Draft Capital & Organizational Depth

There was a long-running rumour that the Canucks were asking for a first-round pick in exchange for Sherwood, but that didn’t come to fruition. However, adding a depth defender and two second-round picks helps them continue shifting towards a complete retooling of their roster, which they need.

Losing Sherwood isn’t ideal, as he likely would’ve been open to sticking around with the Canucks through the retool and would’ve considered re-signing after this season was over, but the Canucks did the best to maximize a trade return instead of risking losing him for nothing.

This deal may look a little light for the Canucks, but it’s a solid trade return for a player who may test free agency. Their lineup is going to look a little weaker without Sherwood now, but with a focus on the future, doing this now helps the Canucks shift towards a new version of themselves with an overhaul, and gives them the chance to focus on making it to the playoffs sooner rather than later.

Canucks Grade: B

Right now, I would call this a fair trade for both sides. If Sherwood re-signs with the Sharks, I would give the edge to them, but as of right now, this makes sense for both teams.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.